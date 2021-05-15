The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Paducah Class No. 34 has chosen to raise funds for Lifeline Recovery Center in Paducah as its class project for 2021.
Each year the Leadership Paducah class selects an organization or community project to serve as the class group project beneficiary.
Nonprofit chamber members related to health, human, and animal services, as well as arts and culture, are asked to apply to be considered for the class project. The class reviews all proposals and, after a vote, the top organizations are selected as finalists and asked to speak about their proposal during a Leadership Paducah class session.
The class was moved by the mission of Lifeline Recovery Center and by the stories of its residents who have overcome life-controlling addictions.
“We all know someone who has struggled with addiction to drugs or alcohol. We’ve seen the impact on families, careers and our community,” said Kimberly Millay, a Class No. 34 member. “We are honored to work with Lifeline Recovery Center and help them grow their campus.”
Funds raised by Class No. 34 will help Lifeline furnish equipment, bedding and other supplies they need for their second building on campus for men and purchase vehicles to transport clients to appointments and community service projects. Funds will help provide furniture, appliances, mattresses and bedding, lockers, televisions and more.
“Because Paducah has so many successful nonprofit organizations making our community better for all who live here, Lifeline Recovery Center is particularly honored to be selected for Leadership Paducah Class No. 34’s project,” said Ashley Miller, Lifeline Recovery Center’s executive director.
“We are working hard, even through the pandemic, to expand by adding dormitories and upgrading our program. Donations allow us to keep costs low for clients and to serve more clients.”
Since 2013, Lifeline has served more than 945 area residents, almost two-thirds of their clients with sobriety after one year. In 2020, more than 500 in our 24-surrounding counties applied for services.
Currently there is a nine-month waiting list for Lifeline’s faith-based residential program, and due to the demand for their services Lifeline can accommodate only one in five applicants. The much-needed second men’s dormitory will house 30 more clients.
Lifeline offers its clients Bible study, counseling, parenting and finance classes, volunteer opportunities at community organizations, job skills training and job placement services. Through this program, people’s lives are restored, returning them to their families and workplaces, helping our community be more productive and safe.
To contribute online or for more information, visit LeadershipPaducahProject.com. Checks should be made payable to the Leadership Paducah Foundation (a 501c3), and mailed to the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 810, Paducah, KY 42002.
