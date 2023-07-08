The Paducah Day Nursery and Learning Center has two new vans needed for transporting children thanks in a big part to Leadership Paducah Class No. 36. The class presented a $146,500 check on Thursday to the Day Nursery at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Power in Partnership Breakfast.
Last fall, the class chose Paducah Day Nursery to be the beneficiary of its class project. With these funds, Paducah Day Nursery purchased two vans to replace a 17-year-old van that had become unreliable.
“Leadership Paducah has a long tradition of providing support through a class project to raise funds for a local nonprofit. Our class conducted an extensive process to narrow our choice to the Day Nursery,” said class member Meredith Kendell, during the presentation. “Our class’s dedication to the project really paid off, because we were able to raise the most money ever in the history of Leadership Paducah projects.”
Class member Ellie Brower thanked the over 200 donors who supported the project. Class member CJ Gurley announced the total raised going to the Day Nursery and invited the crowd attending the breakfast to tour the vans, which were brought to the Convention Center during the breakfast for everyone to see. Additionally, the class also gave a small percentage of the total amount raised to the Leadership Paducah Alumni Association to provide scholarships and professional development opportunities for developing leaders in the community.
“We are so thankful to our friends, family and local businesses who helped us reach our fundraising goal,” Brower said. “We could not have done this without them.”
Katie Cronin, Paducah Day Nursery board chair, and Deana May, director of the center, as well as other board members accepted the check on behalf of the organization. The vans were delivered to the center following the breakfast and are already in use to transport the children.
“We are humbled and incredibly grateful for the hard work and dedication that Leadership Paducah Class No. 36 put in to raise an unbelievable amount of money for Paducah Day Nursery and Learning Center,” Cronin said. “Thanks to the class and the donors, the center is now able to safely transport children to and from school, on educational field trips and many fun adventures in two brand new, reliable vans for many years to come.
“It is truly amazing to see the type of impact, positive effect and change that can happen when our community invests back into itself and focuses on where our future begins — our children.”
Leadership Paducah is Paducah chamber program and it just completed the 36th class. Leadership Paducah Class No. 37 will kick off in August. Each class runs from August through June. There are more than 1,100 graduates of the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.