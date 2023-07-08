The Paducah Day Nursery and Learning Center has two new vans needed for transporting children thanks in a big part to Leadership Paducah Class No. 36. The class presented a $146,500 check on Thursday to the Day Nursery at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Power in Partnership Breakfast.

Last fall, the class chose Paducah Day Nursery to be the beneficiary of its class project. With these funds, Paducah Day Nursery purchased two vans to replace a 17-year-old van that had become unreliable.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In