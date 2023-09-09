First Row (L to R): Joshua Bewley, U.S. Bank; Tara Blazina, Kemper CPA Group; Todd Blume, Paducah Beer Werks; Sara Bommarito, Easterseals West Kentucky; Julia Borrego, Beltline Electric Co.; Darla Bowen, Aleut Federal Services; Alex Chalker, Pepsi MidAmerica; Felicia Cooper, Mercy Health; and Will Cox, Community Financial Services Bank. Second Row: Callie Dodson, Burkeen Appraisals; Reis Driver, Baptist Health Paducah; Brad Evitts, Mercy Health; Grant Graves, Paducah Water; Daveda Gray, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership; Nikki Gregory, Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing; Jackie Harris, Keuler, Kelly, Hutchins, Blankenship & Sigler; Tasha Headrick, Paducah & Louisville Railway; and Meagen Hogancamp, The Carson Center. Third Row: Sean Jones, Atmos Energy; Ashley Lambert, Baptist Healthcare System; Peyton Lawson, Paducah Bank; CheyAnne Ludovissie, Housman Partners Real Estate; Steven Luther, Baptist Health Paducah; Tami Lynn, HDR Engineering; Dorothea Manley-Davis, Value Added Solutions; Douglas McClure, Ruoff Mortgage; and Kathy McHaney, West Kentucky Community & Technical College. Fourth Row: Jay Morris, Paducah Power System; Meg Morrow, Bryant Law Center; James Ouderkirk, Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club; Jenni Partin, Computer Services Inc.; Rachel Rayburn, Ingram Barge Company; Katelyn Rice, Compass Counseling; Emily Smith, Bluegrass Event Planning & Rentals; Jason Straub, UBS Financial Services; and Cayenne Tanner, GEO Consultants Corp. Fifth Row: Steve Thompson, Paducah Police Department; Braden Throgmorton, City of Paducah; Karami Underwood, Murray State University — Paducah Campus; Korey Vazquez, Gold Rush Café/Craving the Curls & More; Savannah Vincent , Broadway Custom Framing; Jessica Waggoner, Window World of Paducah; Jeremiah White, Swift & Staley; and Laura White, Humana, Inc./Chicken Salad Chick.
