The annual Leadership Paducah program returned this week, as the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce kicked off a new class of area leaders and professionals ready to learn more about the community.
Leadership Paducah Class No. 34 met Thursday for orientation at the Commerce Center downtown, where people of different ages and professions gathered in a socially distanced setting. Through the chamber program, they will have opportunities to network, learn more about the Paducah area and give back to the community over the next several months.
“We look at it as our premiere program,” Chamber President Sandra Wilson said.
“We’re very excited every year to launch it. This is my eighth class to work with since I’ve been with the chamber, joining it in 2013.”
It usually features lots of tours in the community, but Wilson explained those may be pushed back into 2021, due to COVID-19. Class members meet monthly and explore different topics, such as team building and professional development, history and tourism, business and economy, communications, government and transportation, but the schedule is subject to change.
This year’s class has 42 members, which is the largest one that Wilson is aware of. It was a “tough” decision on whether or not to accept that many, and the chamber usually tries to stay around 35 people for the competitive program.
“We do have a selection committee that goes through all of the applications to select the class, but we felt like since we had so many applications this year, we wanted to take more, because we’re appreciative that people are so interested and willing to be in the class,” she added.
The class also will have a chance to do a community-oriented project.
“First of all, they discuss if they’re going to do one,” Wilson said.
“The answer is always yes. I think they don’t want to be the class that stops that tradition. We send out applications to all of the nonprofit organizations that are members of the chamber and they fill out that application and submit what they would do with the funds if they were chosen as the class project.”
In recent years, Leadership Paducah classes chose a variety of causes for their project, including Paducah-McCracken County Habitat for Humanity, the Columbia Theatre Restoration Project and the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club. Class No. 33 donated $112,751 to Starfish Orphan Ministry, located at 1000 Broadway St. The funds will be used to provide beds to many area children in need.
“When we chose that last fall, no one could’ve ever imagined what would happen,” Wilson said, referring to COVID-19. “We don’t traditionally start the serious fundraising or serious working on the project until February, so that class had just gotten started, but then of course they raised a great amount of money.”
Class No. 34 features members from various industries, including Swift & Staley Inc., U.S. Bank, Housing Authority of Paducah, Baptist Health Paducah, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, McCracken County Public Library, Paducah Public Schools, Computer Services Inc. and many others.
They include Justin Crowell, an assistant chief for the Paducah Police Department, and Lexie Millikan, who is executive director for the Yeiser Art Center.
Crowell voiced excitement for the program’s networking opportunity, adding that it will allow him to meet with other community members and learn from them and their experiences. He said the department has traditionally had members in Leadership Paducah classes.
“Like the last class we had, the other assistant chief was in it, so it’s something that is good to be involved in, in the community and we see the value in it as a department,” he said.
Meanwhile, Millikan said she’s lived in the area for only about three years, and thought the program would be a good chance to network and meet more people in the community.
“I also wanted the chance to learn more about Paducah,” she said. “So, I think it was a couple years ago, the leadership class actually came into the Yeiser and I talked to them about the Yeiser Art Center and that was when I first learned about the class.”
Millikan realized that if the class goes around to different nonprofits, learning about the community, then that’s something she’d “definitely” be interested in, if she got the chance.
“I just think it’s going to be interesting to see how the program changes because of coronavirus,” she added.
“Of course, it has to be a lot different than normal, and I think it’ll be really neat to see how the participants and the facilitators adjust to those new challenges. I think it’ll make it an even more enriching program.”
