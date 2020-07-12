The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2020-21 Leadership Paducah Class #34.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m., July 24. Several scholarships are available to assist with the tuition.
Established in 1984, Leadership Paducah is a well known and competitive program designed to develop the leadership potential of men and women in the Paducah/McCracken County area. The classes are comprised of individuals with diverse backgrounds who have demonstrated a talent and commitment for leadership.
The program also helps raise awareness of social and economic changes and the impact of such changes in the local community. Approximately 25 to 30 participants will be selected for the class.
Applications are available by visiting www.paducahchamber.org. Participants must live or work in the Paducah area and will be selected on the basis of past leadership experience, leadership potential, community volunteer experience, application and a passion to serve our community.
For an application, go to www.paducahchamber.org or for more information, call the Chamber, 270-443-1746, or e-mail info@paducahchamber.org.
