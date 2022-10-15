The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Paducah program has been running since 1984 with the 35th class graduating in June, and applications soon opening for the 36th. The program strives to develop the leadership potential for men and women in the Paducah area, with classes with students from diverse backgrounds leadership talent, and an ability to grow. More than 1,000 individuals have already completed the program.
A 35th anniversary celebration was held Friday at Walker Hall. The event also celebrates the launching of the new Leadership Center that was established in 2021 by the Paducah Chamber of Commerce.
The celebration included two early class members, Bill Jones, a graduate of the second class and the 2022 Outstanding Leadership Paducah Alumni and Steve Powless, a graduate of the sixth class and the 2021 Outstanding Leadership Paducah Alumni.
“When you are celebrating something like 35 years of a program that has turned out so many great community leaders, it is such a sense of pride of what we have been able to accomplish,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president. “I think today hearing from two gentlemen who were here in the early years, and have contributed so much to the community, It’s just great to hear from them.“
Both men gave advice that they wish they had received when they started.
“One of the first things I thought I would tell myself is that you have to make sure you’ve got good role models,” Jones said. “This man with me is probably one of mine. Steve and I moved to Paducah around the same time and he was somebody that I found. We became friends but we were more than just friends and business associates. So one of the things that I would advise is to make sure you’ve got good role models, whether they are in your organization or outside of the organization. It’s necessary.”
“I think that one of the beauties of life is you get an opportunity to surround yourself with good people and people that are that you’re happy with,” Powless said. “Life’s too short to not do that.”
Both men have faced many obstacles in their lives, which they elaborated on.
“I joined Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) in 1987, I was 31 and everyone else had already been there 15 to 20 years already,” Powless said. “I was an outsider coming in and I learned very early on that until you find a way to build trust and integrity with the staff, you’re never really totally accepted. You have to find a way to build that bond because, without trust, employees are not going to follow you.”
Jones found his own lessons.
“I followed somewhat of an iconic leader in the community at US Bank and I actually rose into that and it’s a tough task,” he said. “One of my life lessons is to be yourself. That’s something that I had to recognize very early on. They didn’t want your predecessor for the job, they wanted you. That was probably the biggest challenges is understanding the importance that you really blaze your own trail when you talk about the industry.”
Bill also spoke on the importance of saying no in business, in life and in networking.
“If I could tell myself another thing, It would be how networking served me so well. When I got into Leadership Paducah that opened up a whole other realm of people… Networking is what helped me to get where I was. But one more thing, It’s okay to say no. And I didn’t learn that nearly early enough.”
The two concluded their talks with their final wants from the audience.
“We’ve got in here a couple of hundred people, and if everyone in this room gave two hours a week to community service, what a difference it could make,” Powless said.
“As I look out over this room, I notice that a lot of the people here are younger, maybe even younger than I was when I lost my 10-year-old son,” Jones said. “I was 36 and I learned what Unconditional love was and I learned not to sweat the small stuff. I was a person that was used to controlling things, to make things happen. I fixed things. I was resourceful. I couldn’t fix that. You have to be patient and only worry about the things you can control.”
