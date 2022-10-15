PADNWS-10-15-22 LEADERSHIP - PHOTO

Steve Powless, left, Bill Jones, center, and Bradley Shoulta sit at the front of the 35th anniversary event for the Leadership Paducah program Friday at Walker Hall. Powless and Jones were in the 6th and 2nd class of the program, respectively. They returned for this event to speak on their advice for those in the audience.

 LEVI BRANDENBURG | The Sun

The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Paducah program has been running since 1984 with the 35th class graduating in June, and applications soon opening for the 36th. The program strives to develop the leadership potential for men and women in the Paducah area, with classes with students from diverse backgrounds leadership talent, and an ability to grow. More than 1,000 individuals have already completed the program.

A 35th anniversary celebration was held Friday at Walker Hall. The event also celebrates the launching of the new Leadership Center that was established in 2021 by the Paducah Chamber of Commerce.

