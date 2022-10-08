The Leadership Paducah program is celebrating 35 years in 2022 with Class #35 completing the program in June. The Leadership Paducah Alumni Association and Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting a 35th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, Oct. 14 at Walker Hall Event Center.

Established in 1984, Leadership Paducah is a program to develop the leadership potential of men and women in the Paducah/McCracken County area. The classes are comprised of individuals with diverse backgrounds who have demonstrated a talent and commitment for leadership.

