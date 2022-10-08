The Leadership Paducah program is celebrating 35 years in 2022 with Class #35 completing the program in June. The Leadership Paducah Alumni Association and Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting a 35th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, Oct. 14 at Walker Hall Event Center.
Established in 1984, Leadership Paducah is a program to develop the leadership potential of men and women in the Paducah/McCracken County area. The classes are comprised of individuals with diverse backgrounds who have demonstrated a talent and commitment for leadership.
Through this program they become acutely aware of social and economic changes and the impact of such changes in the local community. More than 1,000 individuals have graduated from the program.
The 35th Anniversary Celebration will start at 11:30 a.m. with a luncheon, special activities and a program. Individual tickets are $35 and sponsorship tables are available. Learn more and register at paducahchamber.org. The event is open to alums as well as friends and supporters of the Leadership Paducah program.
The luncheon will include an update on the chamber’s new Leadership Center, introductions of Class #36, and featured speakers Steve Powless and Bill Jones.
Powless is a graduate of Leadership Paducah Class #6 and was the 2021 Outstanding Leadership Paducah Alum, and Jones is a graduate of Leadership Paducah Class #2 and 2022 Outstanding Leadership Paducah Alum. They will discuss the traditional Leadership Paducah application question: “If you could give your 10-year-old-self one piece of advice, what would it be?”
Both men recently made important career changes in their lives and will feature their response to this question plus much more they have learned throughout their careers. Powless currently serves as the chairman of the board of directors at Computer Services, Inc. (CSI), a financial technology company that serves financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation and in 30 countries worldwide.
He joined CSI in 1987 as vice president of corporate development, became executive vice president in 1989, and president & chief operating officer in 1993, and served as chief executive officer from 1999 to 2021, only the second person in the company’s history to hold the title. He was elected to the CSI board in 1992 and Chairman in 2017.
Jones retired from U.S. Bank after 37 years as an executive vice president, regional executive, in 2022. He directed commercial, business and consumer banking sales and service across eight states (Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, and Kansas), and his region produced annual revenue of $500 million and included over 3,000 bankers and associates.
Leadership Paducah is the flagship program of the new Leadership Center established in 2021 by the Paducah chamber to enhance current programs and launch new programs.
