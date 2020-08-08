Starfish Orphan Ministry’s Laura Roberts was “absolutely blown away” Thursday after hearing Leadership Paducah Class No. 33’s big news. It’s giving more than $112,000 to the nonprofit.
“I had no idea that they could raise that much in the times that we’re in right now,” she said.
“It’s just a huge blessing. What it really means to me — is not having to say ‘No’ to a mom sitting across the desk that is asking for a bed for her child. It’s knowing that we don’t ever have to say ‘No’ for a very long time.”
Starfish Orphan Ministry, located at 1000 Broadway St., works to promote adoption and foster care. It also takes people on mission trips to work in orphanages and with abandoned children overseas. Locally, the nonprofit provides clothes, shoes, housewares, furniture, appliances, toiletries, beds and other items for children in need.
“In the past few years, we’ve had an average of about 1,200 requests for beds and we’ve been able to meet about half of those,” Roberts told The Sun. “So, for the next probably year and a half or so, we won’t have to turn anyone away or won’t have to have anyone wait.”
In total, Leadership Paducah Class No. 33 raised $112,751 for the nonprofit’s effort to provide beds for area children in need. Its announcement came during the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s August Power in Partnership Breakfast held Thursday, when many class members — wearing face masks — gathered to present a large ceremonial check for Roberts.
“Thank you, Laura Roberts,” chamber President Sandra Wilson said.
“It’s been an honor to meet you and to work with you this year ... thank you so much for everything that you do for our community and we’re just blessed to have been a part of that this year. And great job, Class 33.”
Class No. 33 is part of a leadership development program, which is coordinated by the chamber. The program’s classes pick a community project each year that benefits a nonprofit chamber member. Past classes have made donations to various organizations, including Paducah-McCracken County Habitat for Humanity, Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club and Easter Seals West Kentucky.
During the virtual breakfast, class member Brent Housman addressed everyone and pointed out the class’ COVID-19-related fundraising challenges and thanked many sponsors that supported its bed project, which included the Carson-Myre Charitable Foundation and Relevant Church.
Housman noted the class overcame many obstacles, but exceeded its goal.
“Thank you all for all of your hard work, for the many phone calls you made, visits you made and I think, Sandra, this was a lesson in life not to procrastinate because you never know what’s going to happen,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.