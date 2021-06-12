BENTON — More than 20 business owners and community leaders met recently to brainstorm ideas to improve the business climate in Benton. Hosted by The Benton Partnership, the meeting shed light on the needs of business owners.
Elena Blevins, chairwoman for The Benton Partnership and executive director of the Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, led the meeting along side Mayor Rita Dotson.
“We’re all really interested and hopeful that we can maybe find some ways to get some of these vacant buildings in use,” Blevins said.
“I want to see what your opinions are on what we can do to make Benton more business friendly. What could we do to open up Benton, and I’m not talking about just the square because that’s not all of Benton. But what could we do in the city limits to make Benton more business friendly,” Dotson said.
Several ideas including tax incentives, monthly seminars to educate owners, and mentorship programs were discussed. Josh Tubbs, director of Kentucky Lake Economic Development, spoke about the aging populations and the flight of young people from the community, and the need to make the community a destination.
“We have to make this a place where people want to live and invest in homes and build,” he said.
Tubbs said using a service such as Retail Strategies for guidance would be an asset to the city. The company would come into the community and survey the retail environment and traffic flow and then pair it up with large, chain developers to find a fit for the community.
A discussion was held on Kentucky taxes versus Tennessee taxes. Tennessee does not utilize an income tax, but has a higher sales tax, making it hard to compete with development and population growth in Kentucky.
“Any of us that are bordering Tennessee are having a really hard time,” Tubbs said.
Business owners have seen overhead increase, primarily the cost of products. Labor has also been a problem with some businesses. Jointly, the KLED and chamber will be launching a combined landing page for business owners to post their job openings.
Unkempt properties and buildings were also discussed. Lindsey Ryan, owner of Color of Light Salon, wants to see pride in the community again.
“It would be so cool to have a day or a weekend, where we all came together and just cleaned up. Do what we can do. Hands on, develop the culture again. I think people would show up because we’re all hungry for that after what we just came through (the pandemic) as a human race. We want to be back together,” she said.
