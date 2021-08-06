The Interstate-24 stretch in McCracken County has seen deadly traffic crashes in recent months, and local leaders met Thursday to discuss the problem.
Inattentive driving came up as an issue, as city and county government officials, law enforcement and others had an hour-long meeting Thursday afternoon at the McCracken County Courthouse. They talked about the cause of the I-24 crashes and possible steps, or measures, to address them.
As previously reported, recent I-24 crashes include a collision in May that resulted in an Alabama man’s death, a collision in June, where a 4-year-old Tennessee girl was killed, and a collision Tuesday that resulted in the death of a California man.
There’s also been work zone restrictions on the Kentucky side of the I-24 Ohio River Bridge, in the approach to an Illinois Department of Transportation road construction project.
“The actual work zone — as far as the traffic control discussing the work zone being imminent and the traffic control starting to divert you over to one lane — actually begins around the 3.5 mile marker, and then you’re actually into a full one-lane configuration at the 1 mile marker, as you head across the Ohio River bridge to Illinois,” Kyle Poat, District 1 chief District Engineer of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, told The Sun on Thursday.
Poat, who attended the meeting, said it’s an IDOT project and all the work is in Illinois at the moment. It’s expected for work to be completed in November 2022, according to a KYTC news release earlier this year.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer conducted the meeting, which Paducah Mayor George Bray, Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird, Sheriff Matt Carter, Kentucky State Police officers and McCracken County Emergency Management personnel attended and participated in.
“I think we’ve tried to do a lot of things,” Bray told The Sun. “A lot of people have been talking to Kyle about what’s going on and he’s implemented things. I think he’s trying to do the right thing, but he’s only one person and this is bigger than him.
“I think we all have to pitch in as a team and figure out what the best thing to do is next. And these couple things we talked about in there was reduction of speed limits and extending the work zone, and I think those were two things that I personally am going to push for and think we need to do.”
During the group meeting, Carter reported sheriff’s office data for crashes and fatalities over the past year. It determined that approximately 45% of the I-24 crashes in its jurisdiction were Kentucky drivers.
“In our observation up there, as far as the construction zone is concerned, it doesn’t appear the accidents that we have worked have (been) as the result of speed, more of inattention,” he said.
Carter said the sheriff’s office had established a schedule to run a specific detail to put “extra emphasis” on the interstate, during times that crashes appear to increase. Meanwhile, Kentucky State Police Post 1 Commander David Archer said its analysis has “been in line” with what Carter said, in that a large majority of the collisions are related to inattention.
Archer spoke about a few details for the plan to help address the crashes.
“The first part that we’re going to do — in conjunction with KYTC — we’re going to apply a trooper to the work zone,” he said.
KSP will also try to work in tandem with the sheriff’s office to apply a traffic enforcement plan to I-24, but Archer didn’t get into specifics.
Poat spoke about KYTC being in constant coordination with IDOT and noted that IDOT was responsive with adding rumble strips and signage. He said KYTC added its own signage and it’s using KYTC funds to help fund additional enforcement that begins Friday.
“State police, in conjunction with — it sounds like the (McCracken County) sheriff’s office, will be creating an uptick in the police presence that you see out there at least from around the four or five mile marker all the way to the Illinois state line, or to the bridge,” he told The Sun, afterward.
Poat added that KYTC is continuing to look internally, and at some changes to the speed limit if they’re possible, whether that’s a total reduction in the overall speed limit or “some type of a split speed limit” for passenger vehicles and a different speed limit for semi trucks.
The entire meeting can be viewed online at wpsdlocal6.com.
