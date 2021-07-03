EDDYVILLE — During a recent Lyon County Schools Board of Education meeting, the board reviewed the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) spending plan, reappointed a treasurer, approved four change orders, and discussed other items.
Superintendent Russ Tilford provided a progress report on the construction projects.
“Things still seem to be on target,” he said.
Tilford and the rest of LCS anticipate returning in September.
A third ESSER fund, American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, was authorized in March and includes more than $2 billion for Kentucky public schools.
Lyon County Schools received $1.6 million in ARP ESSER funds. Tilford said the Lyon schools award amount was smaller in comparison to neighboring districts. He said Lyon schools’ poverty level and student volume are lower than the other districts in the Pennyrile area, which affected award discretion.
The spending guidance mandates that 20% be spent on learning loss instruction.
The remaining 80% can be spent on various expenditures that will improve instruction at Lyon schools, such as additional school buses, technology devices, instructional supplies, and a possible HVAC improvement in the elementary school.
Lyon County Schools will be reimbursed through the Kentucky Department of Education; the school system has until 2024 to spend its awards.
In other business:
• The May 6, May 17, and May 27 meeting minutes were approved.
• The payment of bills was approved.
• A bus was approved as a surplus item.
• Fundraisers approved were LCHS Softball Booster 5K Glow Run, LCHS athletics uniform sales, LCES Veteran’s Program annual T-shirt sales, LCS Marching Band car wash, and Technology Students of America.
• Travel requests approved were Summer Basketball Shootout, Daycare — Home Place, and Daycare — Discovery Park.
• The Casualty Insurance renewal was approved.
• Finance Officer Marla Holloman was reappointed as LCS board of education treasurer.
The board approved four change orders which included additional HVAC units, HVAC piping replacement, installation of a temporary fire alarm system, and additional receptacles.
Tilford expressed satisfaction when asked about summer school instruction, which ended June 18.
“We felt like it made a difference for some students that needed a little bit extra for this school year,” Tilford said. “And our day care is continuing for the rest of the summer.”
There were no board member comments at the meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for July 26.
