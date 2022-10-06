CADIZ — For their striking colors and as a universal symbol of America, bald eagles command attention both in the wild and in captivity.
Visitors to the Land Between the Lakes Woodlands Nature Station now get a double portion of the beloved birds, as the station recently welcomed its second bald eagle.
Didatinidohi — Dohi, for short — was rescued in West Virginia and spent a few months at a rehab center there before experts determined he could never return to the wild due to a wing injury, said Public Programs Coordinator Marissa Lindstrom.
Dohi, who derives his name from the Cherokee word for “leader” or “chief,” joins Taha, the station’s female bald eagle, and has been adjusting well to company both avian and homo sapien.
“He’s acclimated really well to both being with us and being in front of the public,” Lindstrom said.
“He’s doing great with Taha too. They seem chummy.”
Windstorm said Dohi was most likely injured by a gunshot, and was found by a river.
During the months he spent at the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia, in Morgantown, W.V., it was determined he couldn’t be rehabilitated due to his inability to fly.
“He can get in a good jump and a couple of flaps, but not enough for sustained flight,” Lindstrom said, estimating he can reach a height of about six feet.
Eagles routinely fly tens of thousands of feet in the air, and prefer to nest high in the tallest trees they can find.
Lindstrom said Dohi’s age is impossible to tell, but estimated he could be somewhere between eight and ten years old.
Bald eagles can live for several decades in captivity — the station’s last eagle lived to be 45 years old.
“They’re going to be here until they pass away,” she said.
During the summer months, Land Between the Lakes is home to up to 120 bald eagles in the wild, and that number more than doubles during the winter months as northern eagles migrate south, Lindstrom said.
“Here at the nature station, they can see them ten feet away.”
The nature station coordinated with Cherokee tribal members and language experts in selecting Dohi’s name.
“We wanted to make sure we were including some of the history of this place,” Lindstrom said.
“We were really pleased to have that partnership, and for it to work out so well.”
