August is Hummingbird Month at the Land Between the Lakes’ Woodlands Nature Station, and the annual Hummingbird Fest to celebrate a flurry of hummer visitation is next weekend, Aug. 5-6, at the wildlife center.
Hummingbird Month is all about the time of year when ruby-throated hummingbirds ramp up their annual “fall” migration toward southern Mexico and Central America wintering habitats. The little birds from some of the more northern nesting habitats passing through this region typically make rest stops on the way, often joining resident nesting birds in habitats hereabouts and resulting in peak numbers around area feeders.
Nature Station naturalists host the Hummingbird Fest on the first weekend of the month to raise awareness of the hummer phenomenon, to allow visitors to observe more hummingbirds at the WNS feeders and to entertain and educate visitors about hummers and other native wildlife, too, with programs, exhibits and activities.
Regarding the build-up of migrating hummers joining resident ruby-throats at Nature Station feeders, staffers at the wildlife center say that at points during August, it may be possible to see as many as 200 individual hummingbirds at WNS feeders during a single day. Scores of hummers flitting around the multiple sugar water offerings can make for a magical swarm that most people, even those who regularly feed hummingbirds, typically don’t get to see.
There will be ongoing exhibits and demonstrations both Saturday and Sunday of next weekend throughout regular Natural Station hours, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. One of the favorites will be hummingbird banding, during which visitors can see ruby-throats up close in hand as temporary captures allow wildlife technicians to band the little birds to give them an identity and trackability for mapping and record keeping.
Scheduled programs on Saturday, Aug. 5, include Wild Edible Wildlife Gardens at 11 a.m.; Hummingbirds 101 at 12:30 p.m.; Bluebirds in the Backyard, 1:30 p.m.; Butterfly Host Plants, 2:30 p.m.; and Your Wild Backyard on 3:30 p.m.
On the following Sunday, programs include a 10:30 a.m. awards presentation for an annual Hummingbird Photo Contest; Hummingbirds 101 again at 11:30 a.m.; Hummingbird Sensory Gardens at 12:30 p.m.; Your Wild Backyard at 1:30 p.m.; Butterfly Host Plants at 2:30 p.m. and Bluebirds in the Backyard at 3:30 p.m.
Partners in the event include Kentucky Wild of the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources, Lyon County Master Gardeners, the University of Kentucky Entomology Extension, UK Wildlife Extension, Riverlands Alliance, Ironweed Native Plant Nursery, North American Bluebird Society, U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, Friends of Land Between the Lakes, Tennessee Valley Authority and Kenlake State Resort Park.
Admission to the Nature Station during the special weekend event will be $9 for those 18 and older, $7 for those ages 5-17 and free for younger kids. For more information, call 270-924-2299 or see the website landbetweenthelakes.us.
