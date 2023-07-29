Hummingbird

The focus of Land Between the Lakes’ Hummingbird Fest is the increased presence of migrating hummers at feeders at the Nature Station during August.

 Provided photo

August is Hummingbird Month at the Land Between the Lakes’ Woodlands Nature Station, and the annual Hummingbird Fest to celebrate a flurry of hummer visitation is next weekend, Aug. 5-6, at the wildlife center.

Hummingbird Month is all about the time of year when ruby-throated hummingbirds ramp up their annual “fall” migration toward southern Mexico and Central America wintering habitats. The little birds from some of the more northern nesting habitats passing through this region typically make rest stops on the way, often joining resident nesting birds in habitats hereabouts and resulting in peak numbers around area feeders.

