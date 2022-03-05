A woodland is a woodland year-round, but the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area has kicked off an official new season with the reopening of its popular facilities.
The LBL’s campgrounds, the environmental education facilities that attract many visitors and the area’s North and South Welcome Stations are all up and running for the 2022 season.
The area’s major developed campgrounds include Hillman Ferry Campground on the northern end of the wooded peninsula flanked by Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley. Energy Lake Campground is toward the midsection and Piney Campground is near the southern end in the Tennessee portion of the U.S. Forest Service-managed area. All these campgrounds opened March 1 and will operate through the traditional camping season into late fall, closing again after Nov. 30.
Campers can be reassured that Hillman Ferry is again operational despite a close scrape with the December tornado that scoured a path of destruction across western Kentucky. LBL spokesmen say Hillman Ferry facilities were spared by the twister that in some places cut a mile-wide swath of devastation.
Some tree damage was incurred with the campground, but workers reportedly have cleaned up the area, removing any “hangers” of broken or dangling treetops and limbs to eliminate hazards for campers in Hillman sites. Some woodlands around Hillman Ferry remain scrambled by tornado damage, with significant numbers of downed and damaged trees. These areas presently are closed to LBL visitors, unsafe because of hanger hazards of broken and splintered trees. One particular spot hard hit by the tornado is nearby Moss Creek Day Use Area on the Kentucky Lake shore. The popular picnic and beach area remains closed, possibly reopening April 1 if storm damage can be cleared by that time.
Meanwhile, some of the most popular spots for LBL visitors, the Woodlands Nature Station, the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm and the North and South Welcome Stations, are back in operation. The attractions and welcome stations this month are open Wednesdays-Sundays. Beginning April 1, these same facilities are open every day.
These in-season features join other go-to spots in the LBL that are open year-round. Perhaps the greatest draw in the federal area is the drive-through Elk & Bison Prairie, a 12-month draw. Also open all year are the Golden Pond Planetarium and Observatory, the Turkey Bay Off-Highway Vehicle Area and the Wranglers Campground and Day Use Area.Basic and dispersed camping as well as a range of outdoor recreation are open to visitors year-round. The website www.landbetweenthelakes.us holds a mass of information on LBL facilities, programs and details of visitor interests.
• • •
Nine wildlife refuge areas at Land Between the Lakes that have been closed to human entry and activities through late fall and winter will reopen March 16.
The seasonal refuges are closed Nov. 1-March 15 to accommodate and shelter migratory waterfowl, shorebirds, winter-visiting bald eagles and other critters. The mid-March reopening is timed to allow activity back into the refuge areas when those migrants have departed, most moving back northward toward their spring nesting territories. Those areas to reopen include parts of Duncan, Smith and Rushing bays on Kentucky Lake and Fulton and Honker bays on Lake Barkley. The western third of Energy Lake has closed to entry and will reopen. All of Energy Lake and Bards Lake have been closed to hunting, but those hunting seasons, of course, are long over. Fishing has been allowed on the eastern two-thirds of Energy and all of Bards Lake all along. Long Creek Refuge at the rear of Elbow Bay on Lake Barkley has been closed to all human activity and will reopen. Hematite Lake and Honker Lake will reopen to fishing and boating, while trail systems around these remain open to hikers during the refuge season.
• • •
Kentucky’s 2021-22 fishing and hunting license year is deader than cheap gasoline.
With the onset of March back on Tuesday, the old license year and all sporting licenses and permits expired. That means any fishing and hunting activities now will require coverage of 2022-23 licenses.
Virtually all remnant 2021-22 hunting seasons are gone with the now-defunct hunting year, although the little-heeded conservation order season for taking snow geese continues through March 31. Were anyone to take part in that, 2022-23 licenses and permits would be required. In addition, any hunting for a non-game species such as coyotes requires as much of a hunting license.
As winter temperatures soften, the greatest need of new licensing will be for fishing, and many anglers soon will be stirring for spring crappie and bass endeavors if they haven’t started already.
Resident sportsmen and women will find license selling for the same prices this year as in the 2021-22 license year. For the basics, resident annual fishing licenses again are $23, hunting licenses are $27, and fishing/hunting combination licenses are $42. The all-inclusive senior sportsmen’s licenses for those age 65 and older remain at a bargain-basement $12.
• • •
Looking back on the 2021-22 hunting season, our northern neighbors in Illinois are assessing an aggregate deer harvest that was down from the previous year similar to that of Kentucky.
Illinois Department of Natural Resources spokesmen say combined firearm and archery seasons there produced a total deer harvest of 147,004 during 2021-22 hunting. That compares to 162,752 deer taken across Illinois during those same seasons in 2020-21.
Illinois’ deer harvest in the recent hunting year was nearly 10% lower than that of the previous year. Meanwhile, this past hunting year in Kentucky produced a total deer harvest that was between 6 and 7% lower than that of the previous year — 132,301, down from 141,633 in the 2020-21 seasons. In Illinois, these recent seasons yielded the greatest single county deer harvest in Pike County, 4,106. In far southern Illinois, Pope County was the greatest deer producer, 2,149 whitetails being reported taken there.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
