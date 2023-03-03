The forest and the critters in it do wild stuff year-round, but in terms of most human visitation, the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is freshly opened for 2023.
Most of the attractions in the U.S. Forest Service-managed LBL reopened to visitors March 1. Most remain open through November.
In the mid-northern portion of the federal area’s Kentucky sector, the Woodlands Nature Station opened to a schedule of wildlife programs along with the WNS exhibits of live native wildlife species.
The Nature Station is open Wednesday-Sunday during March — and also during the month of November. The wildlife center is open seven days a week April-October. Regular hours each day are 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Homeplace 1850s Working Farm in the LBL’s Tennessee sector has an identical open schedule as that of Woodlands Nature Station. Daily hours, too, are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday during March (and November) and seven days a week April-October.
Camping at the LBL popular developed campgrounds is back in the swing, campers returning to favorite sites this past Wednesday with the beginning of March. Hillman Ferry Campground on the north end of the LBL, Energy Lake Campground nearer the mid-section, and Piney Campground on the far southern end in Tennessee all will remain open through November.
Wranglers Campground, the meccas for horse riders, stays open year-round.
Attractions that don’t close include the Elk & Bison Prairie drive-through wildlife viewing area near Golden Pond. The 700-acre, high-fenced area is open daily from dawn until dusk all year. The elk and bison therein never get a day off; they remain wild critters every day.
The Golden Pond Planetarium and observatory is another attraction that is open every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Show runs daily, a key feature being Tonight’s Sky Live, a show of the planets, stars and constellations of the night sky of the coming evening. Daily hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the last show at each day beginning at 4 p.m.
• • •
Anglers stirring because of warmer weather and drawn to the region’s big waters of Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley or fishing spots within the Land Between the Lakes should remember that LBL wildlife refuges remain closed to human activities until March 16.
Nine LBL refuges, including parts of Kentucky-Barkley embayments, are closed to fishing and other activities during the winter to provide undisturbed resting and feeding areas for waterfowl, eagles and other migratory birds. Those refuges are scheduled to reopen after March 15, the vast number of migratory species typically having departed by then.
Closed during the active refuge period are parts of Duncan, Smith and Rushing bays on Kentucky Lake, Duncan Lake and Fulton and Honker Bays on Lake Barkley. The western third of Energy Lake is closed to all human activity. All of Energy Lake and Bards Lake are closed to hunting. Fishing is allowed on the eastern two-thirds of Energy Lake and all of Bards Lake.
Long Creek Refuge at the rear of Elbow Bay is closed to all human traffic. Hematite Lake and Honker Lake are closed to fishing and boating, while the trails around these waters are still open to hiking.
• • •
Those who have been driven to think fishing by recent springlike weather should not overlook their credentials for piscatorial activities.
As of Wednesday, Kentuckians have been in a new license year for sporting activities. Not much is going on in terms of hunting, but anglers certainly have been gearing up if not already active in a new fishing season. And with the passing of Feb. 28, 2023-24 fishing licenses are now required.
Kentucky’s license year runs March 1-Feb. 28. That means the 2022-23 licenses for all those related sporting pursuits are now defunct.
Licenses and permits for fishing and hunting are available through Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources-linked computer outlets at many businesses. They also can be purchased at any time online through the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov.
• • •
The Kentucky Fishing and Boating Guide for the 2023-24 regulatory year is out and available as printed copies wherever licenses are sold as well as online at the KDFWR website, again, at www.fw.ky.gov.
As always, the guide lists all pertinent fishing regulations, including size and creel limits where applicable on the range of game fish species. Regulations listed include site-specific rules for fishing in different reservoirs, small lakes, rivers and streams across the commonwealth. But the guide also includes much more features like listings of Kentucky record fish and full-colored fish identification illustrations.
The guide lists important regulation changes in colored text in the front of the booklet and online versions. However, anglers in far western Kentucky will find no changes pertinent to them in the 2023-24 regulation.
The nearest site-specific regulation changes for far western concerns is a 12- to 15-inch slot limit on largemouth bass at Lake Pennyrile in Christian County. That is, all largemouths between 12 and 15 inches in length that are caught must be immediately released.
