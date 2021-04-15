Controversy arose Thursday after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing a McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy using a racial slur while arresting a Black man on March 19.
The 10-second video, posted shortly before 1 a.m., shows a deputy with his back to the camera as he carries out the arrest of a man identified by a sheriff’s office news release as Luther Robinson. Robinson’s fiancée, Misty Lynnette Williams, posted the video in a group affiliated with ACLU of Kentucky.
Williams wrote that the officer said “don’t move (racial slur) I’m not going to tell u again. Then u hear my husband screaming.” (sic)
She also alleged the use of excessive force, among other offenses, by the deputy. Attempts to reach Williams for further comment were unsuccessful.
A Thursday afternoon news release from Sheriff Matt Carter included a statement about the video as well as details from the arrest.
Robinson’s arrest, Carter said, was part of a drug investigation — he was arrested as part of a drug buy in a parking lot that saw the arrest of one other individual, Demario Daniels.
When asked about the content of the video, Carter said he had not heard the racial slur used by one of his deputies. He invited a reporter from The Sun to come to his office to play him the video, after which he released a statement on the incident.
“Numerous deputies including myself listened to the video numerous times and at no point could a racial slur be overheard,” Carter wrote. “A member of the media directed me to the exact point that the racial slur was alleged to be heard and unequivocally the voice that is yelling at that moment was Robinson. It remains clear that even at that moment no racial slur was made by anyone.”
Dennie Leach, an attorney representing Robinson, heard the video differently.
“I’ve listened to that video over and over and over again and it to me sounds clearly to be the n-word that (the deputy) is using there,” Leach said. “Not only that but the sheriff department’s Facebook post doesn’t tell the whole story. He was tasered while seat-buckled in a car and then given multiple commands from several different officers. It was over and over and over again while they were giving him these other commands.”
While the deputies did have a body camera, Carter wrote, “it had to be manually activated due to the functions of that bodycam. As detectives work undercover and change vehicles often, their bodycams are not always activated automatically.
“When they observed Daniels flee, they had to quickly exit their vehicle and the bodycam was not activated immediately, due to the exigency and the quickly changing dynamics. Unfortunately the bodycam does not begin until later during the encounter.”
Leach expects to receive what body camera footage does exist from the incident from an attorney representing Robinson in a state criminal case in the coming days.
As Daniels fled the vehicle, Robinson “attempted to conceal evidence in his pants … he kept shoving his hands in his pockets and between seats. He would not show detectives his hands, as he was being directed to do,” according to Carter’s statement.
Robinson was then tased by an unnamed deputy, “striking (him) in the side.”
Williams’ post and Leach dispute this.
“(Robinson) was tasered while seat-buckled in a car and then given multiple commands from several different officers,” Leach told The Sun. “He was getting commands that were contradictory.”
Leach contends Robinson’s hand was what got tased, after he was thrown into the side of a car, and that the prongs were “ripped out” by a deputy, resulting in “permanent damage to nerves.” The attorney is planning on filing a lawsuit naming multiple members of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the McCracken County Regional Jail, for excessive use of force as a violation of Robinson’s Civil Rights and for denial of health care.
After Robinson’s apprehension, deputies found 10 grams of an unknown substance, later identified as methamphetamine, in his pocket and 12 ounces of marijuana in the vehicle he was driving. Detectives also seized approximately $10,000 from him, believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales. He was then transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail, where “loose methamphetamine” was found in his pants, according to the sheriff’s office.
Ultimately Robinson was booked on multiple charges — trafficking methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense over two grams; trafficking marijuana over eight ounces, second or subsequent offense; tampering with physical evidence; first-degree promoting contraband; second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing; and resisting arrest.
An internal investigation carried out shortly after the incident, the sheriff wrote, showed the detectives acted “within policy.” This investigation included interviews with both Daniels and Robinson.
“Every member of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is held to a high standard and ANY type of racial profiling, discrimination, or inappropriate conduct is strictly forbidden,” Carter wrote in his statement. “This type of video that clearly has very poor quality can easily be used to create division and turmoil.”
Carter added that he had showed numerous other law enforcement officials the video and they had not heard a deputy use a slur. He also addressed the seriousness with which he viewed the issue.
“This type of video not only can cause dissension if allowed but also is often used to cause law enforcement to deter our efforts to hold the criminal element responsible which ensures the safety of our citizens,” he wrote. “We will continue to vigorously enforce the laws of the commonwealth with compassion and dignity to ensure the wellbeing and best interest of our many law-abiding citizens.”
