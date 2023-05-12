A lawsuit seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages was filed Wednesday in Marshall County Circuit Court stemming from the fatal shooting of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash on May 16, 2022.
Cash, 44, of Murray, was shot and killed by 30-year-old Gary Rowland, of Murray, a suspect who was taken to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed by Cash and Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy Donald Bowman. During a smoke break, Rowland drew a firearm on his person and killed Cash. Bowman, standing next to Cash, witnessed the shooting, drew his firearm and killed Rowland, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed by Karen Michelle Cash, wife of Jody Cash, Bowman, and his wife, Tracey Elizabeth Bowman.
Cash is suing for loss of spousal consortium and for the wrongful death of her husband. Bowman has a negligent infliction of emotional distress claim, according to Christopher Smith, an attorney with DRS Law, a Nashville, Tennessee, firm representing the plaintiffs. The lawsuit notes that Bowman now lives with post-traumatic stress disorder and intense psychological distress, and is unable to continue working as a law enforcement officer.
Tracey Bowman is suing individually for loss of spousal consortium.
According to Smith, the first response to the complaint, by agreement of the parties involved, will be June 19 in Marshall County Circuit Court.
The 26-page lawsuit alleges negligence in failing to search Rowland, who had a 9mm handgun in his pants and a knife around his neck.
The seven listed defendants are: Matt Hilbrecht (in his official capacity as Marshall County Sheriff); special deputy Chris Beavers (in his official and individual capacities); deputies Zach Johnson and Luke Rudd (in their official and individual capacities); Benton City Police Officer Logan Hampton (in his official and individual capacities); Nicky Knight (in his official capacity as Calloway County Sheriff), and Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Doss (in his official and individual capacities).
Hilbrecht and Knight declined to comment Thursday on the lawsuit, but expressed grief for Cash’s loss.
“Jody’s death was hard on me, too. He was my friend and my chief deputy,” Knight said.
“My heart goes out to Jody’s family. As we approach this one-year anniversary, we can’t imagine being in their shoes,” Hilbrecht said. “Jody was not just a good coworker, but also a good friend of mine. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about him, and my thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
Cash, a native of Princeton, served in several law enforcement agencies throughout his career, including the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the Kentucky State Police and Murray State University Police.
