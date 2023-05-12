A lawsuit seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages was filed Wednesday in Marshall County Circuit Court stemming from the fatal shooting of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash on May 16, 2022.

Cash, 44, of Murray, was shot and killed by 30-year-old Gary Rowland, of Murray, a suspect who was taken to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed by Cash and Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy Donald Bowman. During a smoke break, Rowland drew a firearm on his person and killed Cash. Bowman, standing next to Cash, witnessed the shooting, drew his firearm and killed Rowland, according to the lawsuit.

