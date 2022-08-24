A federal civil lawsuit filed in the United States District Court in Paducah alleges a McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputy used excessive force when arresting two women for having a broken taillight on their car.

The lawsuit also alleges this incident is part of a pattern of “unchecked police brutality” at the sheriff’s office and accuses former McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter of refusing to adequately investigate instances and allegations of deputies using excessive force and failing to provide arrested people access to proper medical care.

