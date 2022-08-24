A federal civil lawsuit filed in the United States District Court in Paducah alleges a McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputy used excessive force when arresting two women for having a broken taillight on their car.
The lawsuit also alleges this incident is part of a pattern of “unchecked police brutality” at the sheriff’s office and accuses former McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter of refusing to adequately investigate instances and allegations of deputies using excessive force and failing to provide arrested people access to proper medical care.
In the lawsuit, attorneys representing Elayshia Boey and her mother Vanessa Jenkins said McCracken County sheriff’s deputy Jon Hayden (who shares a name, but is separate from current Graves County Sheriff and former McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden) “face-planted Boey — a 24-year-old pregnant woman — into his service vehicle” in front of Jenkins and two bystanders. The lawsuit also alleges Hayden pinned “a bloody and screaming” Boey to the ground with his knee on her back.
According to the lawsuit, filed in April, Jenkins, after repeatedly telling the deputy that Boey was pregnant, tried to pull Hayden off of Boey. Hayden then allegedly “slammed” Jenkins to the pavement and handcuffed her.
Both women were arrested, but, according to the lawsuit, Boey did not receive medical treatment for her head injuries at the scene. Per the complaint filed in the federal lawsuit, Hayden took Boey to an emergency room for treatment after a jail nurse refused to allow Boey to be booked in jail due to her injuries and pregnancy.
WPSD Local 6 recently obtained video footage from Hayden’s body camera.
Hayden’s camera was activated during the incident, but the lawsuit alleges Hayden removed the camera prior to forcing Boey’s head into his service vehicle. The video, on wpsdlocal6.com, shows Hayden approaching Boey and Jenkins as Boey applies red tape on a taillight. The video also shows conversation between the three escalating, and the video cuts to black after Hayden attempts to handcuff Boey. Although video stops, audio continues and screams and yells can be heard.
Boey and Jenkins both have active criminal cases in the McCracken County Circuit Court, which the plaintiff attorneys wrote stems from “fabricated felony charges” from this incident and added that Boey and Jenkins are being prosecuted for allegedly assaulting Hayden.
Per the lawsuit, Boey now has a scar on her forehead from the incident with Hayden, and both Boey and Jenkins have experienced emotional distress and physical pain from the incident.
In a response to the complaint, attorneys for the defendants, which include Hayden, Carter and McCracken County, denied most of the allegations outlined in the lawsuit. However, defense attorneys confirmed in legal documents Boey was taken to an emergency room after first being taken directly to jail, but denied that a jail nurse demanded Hayden to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.