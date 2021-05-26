Latest MHT play to test actors' singing, spelling skills

Market House Theatre’s team wanted to bring a musical comedy to town this summer and its newest production, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” fits that bill to a T.
The show, which follows a cast of adults playing elementary and middle school-age competitors in a county spelling bee, was a perfect thing to put on in this early summer slot for the theatre, Executive Director Michael Cochran told The Sun.
Cochran, who is also directing the show, had originally hoped to mount a production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” during this window, but since it called for a big cast and an orchestra he had to opt for something smaller and sillier.
“Someone had been to a spelling bee and it had sparked an idea in them to have adults play elementary and middle school kids,” Cochran said. “You can do things with adults playing kids that you cannot with kids. You can tackle some funny subjects that don’t resonate with a kid that do with an adult.
“I think that it’s a simple musical that has a lot of depth to it. It’ll make you laugh and cry.”
Cindy Miller will be assisting Cochran as the music director for the show. The cast will include Emily Yocum Black, Fowler Black, Reid Draper, Liz Hammonds, Mason Rice, Brant Veal, Samantha Veal, Chuck Wilkins and Kim Yocum.
The play relies on archetypal humor, using characters that anyone could recognize as being someone in their life — the overachiever, the shy kid, the nerdy outcast, the underdog, the Boy Scout or the kid who has trouble paying attention.
A lot of the humor of the production also comes from its mix of audience participation and improvisation. The play’s creators (William Finn, Rachel Sheinkin, Rebecca Feldman and Jay Reiss) built in a way to bring audience members directly into the plot and shifting health regulations as COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease have allowed Cochran and his cast to incorporate it.
“Now I can actually bring them in a little bit closer so they’re a part of the spelling bee,” he said. “Four members of the audience will get picked to be contestants each performance and they’ll go up on stage and be given words that are both easy and ridiculously hard.”
The production will run from Thursday through June 13, with shows Thursday through Sunday for three weekends. Adult tickets are $24 and student tickets are $14.
Tickets for the production are only available by calling or going to the Market House Theatre box office, which can be reached at 270-444-6828. There will be no streaming element available for “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”
For more information, visit www.markethousetheatre.org.
