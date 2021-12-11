It again is muzzleloading firearm deer hunting season in Kentucky and, this time, will be for a while.
Unlike the early weekend muzzleloader season (Oct. 9-10 this year), the late segment of muzzleloader hunting is nine days, encompassing two weekends. The late season starts today for its Dec. 11-19 run.
The late season for hunters bearing front-loading weaponry typically produces the last significant concentration of deer harvest across the state for the remainder of the hunting year. The hunter turnout and the resulting deer harvest is nothing like that of the modern firearms season that concluded Nov. 28. Still, for those with muzzleloader capabilities, it is another firearms season with numerous opportunities.
Regulations allow the use of rifles, shotguns or handguns that are loaded from the muzzle. Regardless of the propellant used, black powder or modern alternative, these must be loaded from the business end, eliminating any cartridge-firing weaponry.
Practically every hunter gravitates to a muzzleloading rifle in these seasons, but other than the rigamarole of loading and having just a single shot at immediate disposal, there is not a huge disadvantage in such a firearm. While some may use loose black power with traditional patch and round ball projectiles, current regulations also allow convenient pellet-style propellants with conical bullets or even sabot-contained bullets for higher velocities and improved downrange performance.
Traditional rifle and musket styles with iron sights suit some hunters, but many others gravitate to telescopic sights which allow improved accuracy at the extended range that modern muzzleloader technology allows.
In short, a muzzleloader hunter is little handicapped if one can take care and deliver a single accurate shot when an opportunity comes.
Prime time for deer hunting in Kentucky is during the peak of the annual whitetail rut, roughly middle November. Wildlife managers seek to benefit the majority of hunters by kicking off the modern gun season on the second Saturday of November to hopefully expose the most deer hunters to the maximum amount of deer movement.
Late muzzleloader season hunters lack that advantage, but this period for one-shot smokepolers does come in at roughly the time when there could be some elevated activity associated with the second rut. This often-debated biological phenomenon is based on the understanding that mature female whitetails that came into estrus in November but failed to become impregnated will come into estrus again about 28 days later, hence, the second rut ensues.
Whether or not lusty rut activity is afoot during the late muzzleloader season, a significant deer population remains. Certainly, all the available mature bucks have not been taken, and especially in the western “Zone 1” counties, oodles of does remain for the potential harvest of venison.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers continue to encourage even those who collected their allotted bucks in earlier hunting to harvest additional does to contain and even reduce the overall deer numbers in the most densely populated areas.
That motivation is the basis for the continuing Kentucky deer harvest limit: one antlered buck but, in Zone 1 counties as are all in far western Kentucky, no maximum on the number of antlerless deer that can be taken. Only one antlered buck can be taken throughout the hunting year for any or all weapons-based seasons. Meanwhile, the opportunities for antlerless deer are wide open.
The basic state deer permit nowadays is good for the harvest of four deer, and beyond that, additional antlerless deer permits (each good for two more deer) can be purchased ($15) ad infinitum. Along the way, a hunter can fill any one and only one of the spots with an antlered buck.
As in any firearm deer season, the Dec. 11-19 stint will require muzzleloader hunters and all other hunters afield by day to meet safety orange clothing requirements. That is, hunters must wear solid, fluorescent orange on head, chest and back. That is usually achieved with a cap and vest.
Waterfowlers and the likes of raccoon hunters, who are active at night, are exempted from the fluorescent orange requirement.
• Muzzleloader hunters as well as archery and crossbow hunters in the five-county CWD (Chronic Wasting Disease) Surveillance Zone of Calloway, Graves, Marshall, Fulton and Hickman counties are reminded that any deer taken in the monitoring zone must be taken to one of the special CWD check stations staffed in the respective counties during the season.
Other CWD-monitoring regulations should be followed for deer taken in the surveillance zone. See the website www.fw.ky.gov for location of CWD check stations and full details for compliance.
• Kentucky’s second segment of duck hunting, the main event for the state’s quacker stackers, has taken wing. After the early Thanksgiving holiday stint of duck hunting (Nov. 25-28), the duration of the traditional duck season opened earlier this week and runs through January.
The late season (Dec. 7-Jan. 31) represents 56 days of the 60-day duck season allowed under liberal option guidelines of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. This far longer segment of the season is set as late as is allowed under federal guideline to give hunters access to the days when the odds of more migrating ducks at this latitude are higher.
Recent ground surveys at western Kentucky duck-friendly wildlife management areas reveal some early accumulation of migrant birds in resting areas. But modest numbers also suggest that the best of the southward push is yet to come.
Survey efforts produced a count of more than 18,700 ducks, about 90% of which are mallards, at the Ohio River-neighboring Ballard WMA. The Ballard area also held about 2,300 white-fronted geese and slightly more than 130 Canada geese.
Nearby Boatwright WMA was seen to be hosting something more than 1,000 ducks and a few dozen Canada geese.
Downstream along the Mississippi River bottoms, Doug Travis WMA also was found to be holding just over 1,000 ducks.
Hunting seasons for Canada, snow and white-fronted geese and brant continue along with duck hunting. Kentucky’s goose hunting seasons are seamless Nov. 25-Feb. 15.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
