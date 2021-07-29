The carnival isn’t coming to the Purchase District Fair this year after all.
Mayfield-Graves County Parks Director and Purchase District Fair Chairwoman Kristin King said a representative from the carnival called Sunday evening and wanted to change how they were to be paid from the agreed upon method. For this and other reasons, King said, both the parks and fair boards decided to cancel that part of the fair.
“There wasn’t a single person on the parks board or the fair board that disagreed,” she said.
The decision also meant that Special Needs Day was canceled as well since it would have allowed those with certain disabilities to have the carnival to themselves for a few hours. King said there were also concerns regarding this week’s forecast high temperatures.
Historically, carnivals that came to Mayfield and Graves County would sell tickets at the gate to make up their money, with the excess going back to the fair. King said the latest carnival wanted a guarantee of $30,000 before the job was even done, with half of the money paid on Monday and the rest on Friday.
“Without a contract, we were not comfortable paying them their final payment when they had two more nights of work. And there was nothing to keep them from packing up and going home,” King added.
The carnival also decided it would not sell armbands and tickets, meaning fair officials would have to find workers to do it. King said their actions could be because of a labor shortage. One of the carnival’s initial stipulations for coming was that they needed approximately 10 employees ready to work some of the games and concessions.
She also did not rule out the possibility of miscommunication between fair organizers and the carnival. She declined to name the carnival, which was the third one this year King has attempted to bring in for the Purchase District Fair.
To help fill the carnival-sized hole in this week’s festivities, King said local businessman Jordan Burge would be providing inflatable bounce houses for children to play in; two of which will even have water slides to help the kids beat the heat this week.
Armbands will be sold for children to play on the inflatables, but a price for the armbands was not available as of Tuesday. The inflatables will be available Wednesday through Saturday from 4:30-9:30 p.m.
King said the board understands that inflatables may not appeal to everyone, especially teenagers and young adults, so she reached out to the project coordinator for Graves County Agency for Substance Abuse/Prevention (ASAP) Lauren Carr for some help.
Carr, who is also a Mayfield City Council member, held a glow dance for young adults in ASAP four years ago and King asked if she could do it again this Saturday, this time for everyone.
“I am honored that she reached out to me,” Carr said. “In the community we all work together and so there’s been times I’ve needed something last minute and I’ve had community partners step in and help me, so I’m just returning the favor and trying to put on a great event for Mayfield and Graves County.”
She said the glow party will have black lights, glow sticks for sale and a DJ to round it all out. The “glow dance party” will be in the expo center on the fairgrounds from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, and will be free to attend for all ages.
“We just want to make a fun, safe place for our community to go and dance and have a good time on a Saturday night,” Carr added.
