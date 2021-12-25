Kids under the age of 16 get the final chances at firearms deer hunting for the 2021-21 hunting year next weekend.
Youngsters who are accompanied by adult overseers can use modern firearms to hunt deer during the state’s free youth deer season over the New Year’s weekend, Jan. 1-2. The special kids’ hunt is a regular event on Kentucky’s sporting calendar over the first weekend after Christmas.
The “free” feature of the season is that the junior hunters who participate are not required to have either a youth hunting license or a youth deer permit. The license and permit forgiveness is an offering of the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife to eliminate hurdles to introducing young, new hunters to the sport. Parents and guardians who might hesitate to pay for kids’ licenses and permits for a weekend hunt are relieved of that deterrent.
The free youth deer hunting weekend runs currently with the first two days of the statewide free youth small game hunting and trapping season that runs for a week, Jan. 1-7. This obviously pertains to small game pursuits, but this full week frees youngsters of youth license obligations.
Forgiveness of required youth hunting licenses and youth deer permits are pertinent for kids ages 12-15. Youngsters ages 11 and younger (who are accompanied by an adult) can hunt without licenses or permits during any regular season. Those age 16 and older are ineligible for youth hunts, and they must be licensed as adults.
Harvest limits for the free youth deer season are the same as those for other seasons. Kentucky’s deer “bag” limit is based on the entire hunting year, regardless of the calendar season or weaponry used. The immutable factor is that each hunter is restricted to a single antlered buck per hunting year. But hunters in Zone 1 counties, including our 21 westernmost counties, can take an unlimited number of antlerless deer.
When deer permits are involved, a hunter can take as many as four antlerless deer via the regular deer permit, then two antlerless deer may be taken per each additional antlerless deer permits purchased thereafter. In the case of the free youth season, permits aren’t required, however, so this tabulation is moot for this weekend period.
Accompanying adults guiding youngsters who hunt in the five Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone counties (Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman) are reminded that deer taken in the zone cannot be removed as whole animals outside of those counties. Venison can be boned out and exported, and cleaned skull plates with antlers can be taken elsewhere. Otherwise, in-zone deer can be taken to and processed at processing houses within any of those counties. Earlier announced CWD check stations reportedly will be available for those successful hunters who voluntarily choose to bring by deer to have samples taken for CWD testing.
Full details regarding deer hunting in general, regulations established this year for monitoring for chronic wasting disease, and options to have deer sampled/tested for CWD are available on the website www.fw.ky.gov.
• During the free youth deer season, the young deer hunters, their adult overseers as well as any other hunters afield by day (waterfowlers exempted) must wear solid fluorescent orange garments on head, chest and back. The orange clothing safety requirement is a standard during any firearms deer hunting season.
• Prior to the free youth weekend deer hunt, the last firearms hunting for all-ages hunter recently concluded with the late muzzleloading firearms season, endling this past Sunday after a nine-day, Dec. 11-12.
While some Kentucky hunters may have prospered during this last muzzleloader hunt, western Kentucky especially was ripped by the disastrous Dec. 10 tornado on the night before the season opening.
Countless lives were changed, up to and including being lost, to the F4-level calamity. Numerous hunters were at least diverted by the storm’s devastation.
Even those whose black power hunting might have been untouched by tornado destruction may have found much of the late muzzleloader season was soured by otherwise unpleasant conditions including copious rainfall and modestly gusty winds.
These conditions may be reflected in the deer harvest. Following the close of the late muzzleloader hunt, Kentucky’s total number of deer reported taken stood at about 127,400. That sounds like a lot of deer, and it is, but the harvest number at the same point a year earlier was about 136,000. Just after the late muzzleloader season of 2019, the harvest was roughly 140,000.
Specific to muzzleloader harvest, at the close of the late season, Kentucky hunters using the front-stuffing weaponry had reported taken 9,179 deer. It is likely to change little, if any, during the free youth season, when kid hunters can use modern firearms.
Meanwhile, the total muzzleloader harvest in the previous whole hunting year, 2020-21, was 12,861. As it stands, the present year’s muzzleloader harvest represents a drop of about 29%.
• Here it is Christmas morning, and if the stocking for someone of outdoors inclinations is still a bit light, there is an instant alternative. Licensing for hunting and/or fishing adventures for the new year (March of 2022-February of 2023) is available right now from one’s computer.
Licenses are traditional stocking stuffers, and they are as close as the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website (www.fw.ky.gov) and can be printed out on the home printer — no waiting for delivery.
Standards are the annual resident fishing license for $23 or the annual hunting license for $27. Doubly good is the annual combination fishing/hunting license for $42. The grand stocking stuffer could be the sportsman’s license, which covers licenses and permits to cover virtually all fishing and hunting pursuits in Kentucky for $95.
If the recipient is 65 or older, the all-encompassing but bargain basement senior sportsman’s license is good for all that the regular sportsman’s license covers plus additional antlerless deer permits, too, for the paltry sum of $12.
You can’t make them catch anything or add weight to the game bag, but you can see to it they have the credentials to try.
