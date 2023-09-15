Electric Battery

Gov. Beshear joined local officials and executives from AESC on Thursday to help place the last piece of structural steel at its electric vehicle battery plant in Bowling Green.

 Office of Governor Andy Beshear

BOWLING GREEN — Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials and executives from AESC on Thursday to help place the last piece of structural steel at its 1.6 million-square-foot, $2 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Bowling Green’s Kentucky Transpark.

The 30-gigawatt hour facility will create 2,000 new, skilled jobs in the region, producing battery cells and modules to power next-generation EVs for multiple global automotive manufacturers.

