BOWLING GREEN — Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials and executives from AESC on Thursday to help place the last piece of structural steel at its 1.6 million-square-foot, $2 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Bowling Green’s Kentucky Transpark.
The 30-gigawatt hour facility will create 2,000 new, skilled jobs in the region, producing battery cells and modules to power next-generation EVs for multiple global automotive manufacturers.
“Today we celebrated another step forward for AESC in Bowling Green — the second-largest economic investment in Kentucky’s history, set to create 2,000 full-time jobs,” Beshear said. “Our commonwealth is now a national leader in electric vehicle battery production, and AESC has been central to that success. I am grateful to this company’s leadership for betting on Kentucky, and for bringing this transformational project to Warren County.”
The company will produce new generation battery cells that provide 30% more energy density than the current generation, leading to reduced charging time and increased range and efficiency for EVs. The Bowling Green operation is expected to open in early 2025, and power up to 300,000 vehicles annually by 2027.
The plant will implement high-tech capabilities to increase the cost-competitiveness and technological sophistication of EV batteries produced here, which they say will make EVs more accessible and affordable for American motorists. The gigafactory will be powered by 100% renewable energy, supplied by onsite generation and purchased locally from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Based in Japan, AESC is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance batteries for EVs and energy storage systems. The company’s leading-edge technology and reliability are enabling and accelerating the transition to clean energy solutions. Through rapid expansion, AESC batteries are expected to soon power more than 1 million EVs for the world’s top automakers.
