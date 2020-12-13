BENTON — Larry Farmer, 67, of Benton, died on Friday, December 11, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Farmer was retired from Ashland Chemical and was a member of Walnut Grove Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene (Myers) Farmer, of Benton; three daughters, Adrienne Simmons of White House, Tennessee, and Heather Dunigan and Kayla Alexander, both of Benton; a brother, Dennis Farmer of Benton; a sister, Donna Edwards of Benton; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Barney Keith Farmer and Audrey (Rudolph) Farmer.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at Walnut Grove Cemetery, with Tim Alsup and Josh Herndon officiating.
Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Benton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.