BENTON — Larry Coleman, 75, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehab.
Larry was a construction worker.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Coleman; one daughter, Geraldine Beck; four sisters, Mary Ann Rives, Joyce Tucker, Helen Sue King, and Pam Lucas; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Larry in death are his parents, Thomas Coleman and Johnny Barber; and four siblings, Sara Woods, Betty Cope, Billy Coleman, and Janice Wilkey.
Larry will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
