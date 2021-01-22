LA CENTER — Larry Boulton “Larry Boy,” age 79, died at his home Thursday morning, Jan. 21, 2021.
Larry was a member of Operators Union Local #181, a member of First Baptist Church of LaCenter, and was an Army Veteran. He was a farmer at heart and loved his horses, birds and fish. He enjoyed collecting John Deere tractors and loved working puzzles. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan and dearly loved his family and friends.
He is survived by one son, Bradley Boulton of La Center; two daughters, Cindy Boulton of La Center, and Christy Boulton of Barlow. One brother Charles Boulton (Sandra) of La Center; four sisters, Margie Wood of Portsmouth, Virginia, Claudette Soper of La Center, Rita Lyles (Gary) of Paducah, and Sally Boulton of La Center. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
There were many very special children in his life including Brady Parrott, Cloe Fondaw, Crice Parker, Bailey Parker,Kallie Parker and Miley Parker.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Charlotte Kay Boulton, infant twin brothers; Lester Boulton and Vester Boulton and his parents Claud and Virginia Batts Boulton.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, after 11 a.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel with Dr. Larry Purcell officiating. Interment will follow at LaCenter Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Judes Research Hospital P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid regulations. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum of 6 feet distancing in our facility at all times.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left
at morrowfuneral
