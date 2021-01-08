As more COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, the Purchase District Health Department will be looking for a larger venue to enable health care workers to distribute the vaccine more widely.
Statewide, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being distributed in phases, starting with health care workers and long-term care and assisted living facilities in Phase 1a, and anyone 70 years old, first responders, and K-12 school personnel in Phase 1b.
“Once we get through the 1a population, we will have already started the registration process for the 1b population so we can have some people ready to be vaccinated,” said Kent Koster, health department director, during Wednesday’s local vaccine distribution news conference.
Koster praised the efforts of both Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in helping distribute available vaccine.
“I’m very proud of our hospitals and what all they (have) done. I can’t speak highly enough of them,” he said. “They have gone above and beyond to help out the state, and help us out locally to get more people vaccinated.”
With its small staff, the health department has to rely on its community partners to “step up to the plate and provide vaccination clinics,” Koster said.
“We’re researching different things we could possibly do. I can imagine having mass vaccination clinics whenever more of the population is eligible to receive the vaccine, so that we can maybe have places that could do 500 a day.
“But, (we) would have to have a larger facility, and obviously it would be better if it was indoors. We do drive-by testing right now and we could do drive-by vaccinations,” he said.
“The problem with that is after you receive our vaccine, we have to monitor you for 15 minutes. So, we have to have a parking lot big enough for people to pull into to sit for 15 minutes for us to check up on them.”
Koster said he keeps in contact with both Dr. Jenny Franke, chief clinical officer at Mercy Health-Lourdes, and Dr. Brad Housman, chief of medical staff at Baptist Health Paducah, and is open to any ideas for a larger vaccine venue.
“We’ve got some things out there that we’re talking about. We’re very open to ideas and willing to look at everything to come up with the best decision on how to roll this out when more of the population is eligible.”
Koster was asked when Paducah-McCracken County might move from Phase 1a to 1b during Tuesday’s Zoom session.
“That’s a good question. I don’t have a good answer, but I’m hopeful that it will be in the three to four week period of time before we move into 1b.
“Hopefully, it will be sooner ... it all depends on how much vaccine we get.”
