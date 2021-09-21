PRINCETON — Lanna Thompson, 70, of Princeton, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton with Rev. Robert Allen officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until funeral time on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at Morgan’s Funeral Home.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.morgans funeralhome.com.
