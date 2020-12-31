BENTON — Laneda Kay Turner, 81, died on Monday, December 28, 2020, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Lee Turner; two daughters, Pat Gold and Lana Irvan, both of Benton; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janice Gaines and Jody Bratcher, both of Benton; two brothers, Bobby Woods and William Woods, both of Benton; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Jimmy Ray Turner; a sister; a grandchild; and her parents.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Studie officiating. Burial will follow at Dunn Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Dunn Cemetery Fund, 908 Vicksburg Estate Road, Benton, KY 42025.

Arrangements are being handled by Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.

