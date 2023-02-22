TRIGG COUNTY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a left-lane restriction on Interstate 24 westbound Thursday.
The restriction near the Trigg-Christian County line, the 69-mile marker, will remain for a week. Maintenance workers are stabilizing the shoulder area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.