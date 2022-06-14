The eastbound (inbound) lane of Broadway between North 25th Street and North 26th Street will be closed to traffic beginning Wednesday for a Baptist Health project.
The closure in the 2500 block of Broadway is to allow Ray Black & Son, Inc. to mobilize a crane for the installation of new emergency power equipment at the hospital. The lane closure may last until Friday, according to a city of Paducah news release.
Caution is urged in the work zone. Flaggers will be staged on Broadway at the intersections of North 25th Street and North 26th Street to direct traffic into the westbound lane with the option for the public to detour.
