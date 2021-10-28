MAYFIELD — The local landfill will continue its preferential once-a-month rate for Graves County residents instead of a reported standard rate of approximately $47, according to a report from Monday’s fiscal court meeting.
During the virtual meeting, Second District Commissioner Tyler Goodman updated fellow commissioners that he and Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry met with representatives from GFL, which had recently bought the U.S. 45 South landfill, earlier that day. In that meeting, they learned the county residential, per-month rate of $1.75 for dumping trash under a 300-pound limit at the site would not change.
Third District Commissioner Todd Hayden thanked Goodman and Perry for their meeting with GFL officials, adding he had received questions from county residents regarding the reported rate hike. News of a hike had been posted on social media last week and was also reported in The Sun on Saturday.
Goodman said the county currently has a host agreement with the landfill that, unless there are changes, renews every five years. The next renewal will be in 2022.
“I think it was a good meeting and I’m encouraged for next year and I think we may get some stuff on the host agreement that benefits citizens of the county and sets a standard going forward,” he said.
Related to the landfill and litter abatement, Jailer George Workman asked about the landfill cleaning trash along U.S. 45 south from the bypass, saying crews from the jail have to repeatedly clean the area. Perry said the issue may stem from the amount of refuse coming into the landfill, but noted there are laws related to tarping haulers carrying garbage.
“I do agree that seems that area is targeted more because so much traffic is in that spot,” but the judge added he felt in the day’s discussions that the landfill would be willing to work with the county to develop plans to address littering.
Goodman added, “The fact they are open to working with us and they’re open to public opinion and some ideas and what people think, and that includes the jail, that includes the road department and that includes everybody in the county, it’s definitely encouraged that people who have ideas to voice those.”
