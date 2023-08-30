CALVERT CITY — A Calvert City woman who was recognized for her dedication to nonprofits on Tuesday said she just loves what she does.
Each year, 11 branches of Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial recognize one person with the Hometown Hero award for their involvement with nonprofits and charities. Recipients are also presented with $100 to give to a charity of their choice.
This year’s recipient was Chelsy Solomon, director of Calvert City’s Lakeland Event Center.
Greg Leath of Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial presented Solomon with the award Tuesday evening in Calvert City.
“Every year we get together in the office and brainstorm and figure out somebody that is deserving of the award. She jumped out at us with all of the charity stuff that she does,” Leath said.
Solomon is responsible for planning numerous nonprofit events in the community and through the Lakeland Event Center.
“Any of the events that I run and try to do focus on what I can do to give back to my community,” she explained.
Solomon coordinates the Calvert City Christmas Bazaar, which has grown to host 130 vendors. The proceeds from this event benefit the Family Resource Center.
Solomon plans special meals and events at her church for Young at Heart and prepares meals for youth and children’s programs. She’s also involved with Soldiers Heart Bluegrass and Muddy Waters, Hugs Project of Western KY, Marshall County Needline, Bags of Hope, Samaritan’s Purse, and more.
Solomon said receiving the award put her hard work in perspective.
“It’s really hard sometimes when you work very, very hard and love what you do to realize how much you’re working,” she explained.
Solomon was proud to receive the award, but said she would happily do the work without recognition. “I just love to do what I do. I love who I work for and who I work with,” she said.
