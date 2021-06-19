What began as a credit union operation in the parking lot of the B.F. Goodrich Chemical plant in Calvert City, has turned into 50 years of serving the community and the expansion into three locations. Lake Chem Community Federal Credit Union celebrated its anniversary this week at all three branches.
Federally chartered in 1971 to serve the employees of B.F. Goodrich, the credit union changed their charter in 2005 from a common bond charter to a community charter to better serve Marshall County. A Draffenville location was opened in 2006 on the corner of U.S. Highway 641 and U.S. Highway 68. In 2011, the credit union began serving the Calloway County community with a branch on Octane Drive off U.S. Highway 641 S.
Anyone living, working, worshiping or attending school in Marshall or Calloway counties can become a member of the credit union and use its banking services.
CEO Connie Evans has been employed at Lake Chem FCU 16 years.
“Lake Chem Community Federal Credit Union has thrived over the past 50 years due to the efforts of the Credit Union founder, Laurene Young, our volunteer board of directors, dedicated employees, and the members who entrust us as their financial partner. People helping people and treating employees like family are consistent messages that the Credit Union was built on and continues to operate by today. This milestone marks decades of growth for those we serve. I joined an amazing group of individuals in 2005 and became the CEO in 2014. I truly believe if you take care of the employees, the employees take care of the members, and the members take care of the credit union,” Evans said.
“Lake Chem started in a trailer in the parking lot of BF Goodrich in 1971. We have grown to an $83 million Credit Union with three branches in Marshall and Calloway counties. We look forward to helping our communities grow and to improving the lives of our members for years to come,” she continued.
