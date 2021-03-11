Lake Barkley Partnership watching state bills that apply here

PRINCETON — The Caldwell Fiscal Court on Tuesday heard a number of issues relating not just to Caldwell County but also to counties in this area.
Amanda Davenport, the executive director of the Lake Barkley Partnership for Economic Development — which serves as an economic development agency for Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon counties — spoke to the fiscal court about legislation the Partnership is watching in Frankfort that affects business in this region.
Some of that legislation includes:
• Senate Bill 3, or SB 3, which moves the Agricultural Development Board from the Governor’s Office into the Department of Agriculture.
• SB 266, which would allow cities and counties to prohibit the construction of solar farms — called “photovoltaic power stations” in the bill — on agricultural lands.
“There are so many solar farms in Lyon and Caldwell counties — two in Caldwell, one in Lyon,” Davenport said. “…One of the things that we’ve seen — the benefits of solar farms. I know it can take valuable land out of crop production, but looking to the future, it also can help attract other industry that is looking for green, renewable energy. … Having those solar farms in the area helps us to be able to say, ‘Yeah, we can provide you with that.’ ”
Geronimo Energy has two farms in Caldwell County and RWE has one in Lyon County.
• House Bill 320, or HB 320, deals with broadband internet services. It allocates $30 million in the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022, $70 million in the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 and $150 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 to the broadband deployment fund and is geared toward unserved or underserved areas of Kentucky.
• HB 348, which is related to HB 320, would create an Office of Innovation under the Department of Agriculture and would authorize the Department of Agriculture to oversee the administrative regulations for the broadband deployment fund program.
• HB 367 would amend Kentucky Revised Statute 151B to mandate that unemployment offices be placed in specified locations where the local workforce area has an unemployment rate of 5% or higher.
Davenport said an unemployment office would be placed in Marion if the bill were enacted.
• HB 382 would amend KRS 96 to equally distribute certain Tennessee Valley Authority monies among each fund-eligible county and eliminate certain duplicative reporting requirements.
“That’s TVA money that we get for economic development,” Davenport said. “That is more of a ‘clean up language’ bill.’ ”
• HB 556 would provide $20 million in Fiscal Year 2022 to the rural hospital operations and facilities revolving loan fund.
• HB 561 would increase gasoline tax statewide. The heavy equipment motor carrier surtax would be 4.3 cents per gallon, and the special fuels surtax would be 7.2 cents per gallon. There would be a base highway user fee of $150 for non-hybrid electric vehicles.
Judge-Executive Larry Curling said there is a lot of interest statewide in this bill because of road issues.
“There are so many road issues out there,” he said. “This will add a 10-cent tax. Nobody wants this, I know, but our roads are getting in such bad shape that we’re going to have to start doing something.
“What that would do for Caldwell will add right at $400,000 to our road fund, which can be used to blacktop roads.”
Davenport said the Legislature has been dismissed until 1 p.m. Thursday.
