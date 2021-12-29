Lake Barkley Partnership is among the many organizations and government partners establishing fundraisers to help with tornado recovery operations in western Kentucky.
“The Lake Barkley Partnership is focused on facilitating the long term economic stabilization and regional recovery once the immediate shock and necessary reaction dwindles to a manageable event,” according to a news release.
The Lake Barkley Partnership Tornado Recovery Fund helps residents and governments in Lyon, Caldwell, Crittenden, and Livingston counties.
“The Partnership is seeking donations to ensure we have workforce housing for those that lost their homes; protect our small businesses that have donated an abundance of time and resources; and work with local utilities to provide services to those who lost everything and are getting back on their feet,” officials said.
Lake Barkley Partnership Executive Director Amanda Davenport said the tornado recovery fund was created mostly for alternative donors, especially Lake Barkley’s industrial and economical partners.
Davenport said there were not enough options outside of local churches. Providing a separate stream of donors amplifies resources and broadens support, she said.
As support continues, and donations start flowing, Lake Barkley officials will coordinate with the Lake Barkley Partnership Board of Directors, local governments, industrial development authorities, and financial institutions to determine the use of funds.
Tax-deductible donations may be made in person at Farmers Bank and Trust locations in Eddyville and Princeton. Online donations can be made by visiting thinkrural.com/recovery.
Mail donations can be sent to PO Box 141, Princeton, KY 42445. Checks should be written to Lake Barkley Partnership. In the memo line, indicate Tornado Recovery Fund.
For more information, visit the Lake Barkley Partnership website at thinkrural.com or call 270-385-0070.
