As part of its Fishing in Neighborhoods (FINS) program, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife has restocked the lake at Mike Miller Park in Draffenville.
In March, 750 trout and 800 catfish were delivered. The lake also contains largemouth bass, bluegill and other sunfish.
FINS was created in 2006 to provide anglers quality fishing opportunities close to home and includes 44 lakes across the commonwealth. The program stocks trout and catfish regularly while monitoring the populations of the other fish to ensure natural reproduction numbers are level.
According to Fish and Wildlife, spring electrofishing samples the past few years have shown high catch rates for largemouth bass. However, the majority of bass sampled were 12 inches or less, indicating a crowded bass population. This crowded bass population benefits the bluegill and redear fishery, with bass keeping the number of small sunfish suppressed.
The bluegill and redear sunfish populations are both healthy with plentiful large fish for anglers to catch. Bluegill up to 7-plus inches and redear sunfish up to 9-plus inches can be found in the lake at Mike Miller.
Catfish are stocked twice annually. Fall hoop net sampling for catfish from 2013-19 revealed high numbers of fish available to catch, especially in the 12-15-inch range. Rainbow trout are stocked from October through March and will live through late May in a typical year when water temperatures climb into the 70s. The trout will not survive into the summer. They are stocked as a put-and-take fishery during the cool water months to provide additional angling opportunities.
Number and size limits for the lake are:
• Rainbow trout: daily limit five, size limit none.
• Catfish: daily limit four, size limit none.
• Largemouth bass: daily limit one, size limit 15 inches.
• Bluegill and other sunfish: daily limit 15, size limit none.
Culling of rainbow trout at the lake is not allowed, and anglers must have a trout permit to keep the trout. All fishermen 16 years and older must have a Kentucky fishing license. A complete list of license requirements can be found in the Kentucky Fishing and Boating Guide from the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website, https://fw.ky.gov/.
