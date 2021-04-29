BENTON — The Lady Marshals basketball team marched into Marshall County Fiscal Court as it began last week, following their placement in the state girls championship basketball game.
The team appeared in fiscal court at the request of District 1 Commissioner Justin Lamb, who wanted them to be honored for a stellar season.
“It was a pleasure and a joy to watch you all this season. You all did a great job, we’re proud of you,” Lamb said.
County Attorney Jason Darnall, who is a member of the Marshall County Athletic Foundation, also tipped his hat to the all-girls team, telling them they would be top contenders for a spot in the Marshall County Athletic Hall of Fame in the distant future.
“There’s a 10-year waiting period for induction into the Marshall County Athletic Hall of Fame, and I can guarantee you that all of you as a team are going to be first ballot hall of famers,” he said.
In other news, the court has received a 160-page proposal from Motorola Solutions, following a company representative’s presentation at the last meeting for possibly integrating the county into the state’s upcoming communications interoperability initiative. The plan, which is being largely funded by the Kentucky State Police, was toted by Judge-Executive Kevin Neal and E911 Director Chris Freeman as a large-scale solution to most of the county’s radio issues, which have persisted for years.
At the time, Freeman was also working on an application for a Kentucky Office of Homeland Security grant that would help fund the county’s addition into the system. He said he expected to finish the application within a couple days, and was confident KOHS would approve the grant.
“Sweet part about this deal is it’s one tower to maintain, it solves the maintenance issues — puts that all off on a maintenance agreement with Motorola, and we maintain our one tower through the maintenance agreement with them, and the rest of it is maintained by the state. So, we never get in the position where we got dilapidated equipment again, it’s there,” Freeman said.
At the previous fiscal court meeting, Jay Burla, an area manager from Motorola, said Western Kentucky is “ground zero” for the state’s large-scale project, which would begin with KSP Posts 1 and 2 within the next 12 months. From there, the communications giant intends to work eastward across the state.
Freeman pointed out that Marshall County Fiscal Court is the first to seriously consider the proposal.
The court also unanimously voted on a number of action items, including:
Rescinded a previous court’s approval to have the judge-executive negotiate with Perfection Group on a proposal concerning the courthouse roof. Neal said that in the time since the action was taken, prices on materials and work have changed, which necessitated the current court revisiting it.
Approved a resolution to accept an economic development bond (EDB) from the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development for construction of a “pad ready site” in the amount of $285,240.50. The item was related to the Southwest One project.
Approved a Notice to Proceed for Murtco to commence work on or before May 3, 2021 for the Draffenville West Sewer Expansion Phase I. The work is to be completed by July 31, 2021.
Approved a change order from Travis Construction, Inc., in favor of the court for $2,335.76.
Approved four new seasonal hires for the road department, all at $12 an hour. Lamb recused himself from voting on one of them due to conflict of interest. Additionally, a fifth person was hired for full-time at $15.50 an hour, plus $269 per pay period premium. He was hired to replace a previous employee, who worked the same hours for the same pay.
Two agenda items were tabled, one regarding TVA easements and the other for the courthouse roof.
Just before adjournment, Darnall requested the court immediately go into executive session on a litigation update he’d received at the time. No action was taken afterwards, so it was not clear what the session entailed.
