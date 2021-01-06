Turnovers were plentiful on Tuesday night as the Graves County Lady Eagles came from behind to defeat the McCracken County Lady Mustangs, 50-47.
The Lady Eagles got big nights from sophomore guard Morgan Alexander and junior guard Ellie Carter.
Alexander finished the night with 12 points and four rebounds, while Carter added seven points while pulling down six boards and dishing out two assists.
Graves County’s first win of the season was also first-year head coach Lyndon Dunning’s first win at the helm.
Dunning was over the moon following the Lady Eagles’ win.
“I think our depth really paid dividends as the game went on tonight,” Dunning said. “Our kids just hung in there and found a way to win. I can’t say enough about Morgan Alexander and her coming down the stretch to make plays. Not everyone had their ‘A’ game tonight, maybe not even their ‘B’ or ‘C,’ but they figured out a way to win.”
Dunning went on to add that picking up his first win over McCracken was special.
“You have to give coach (Scott) Sivills and the Lady Mustangs credit, they have two of the top five players in the region. To get a big win like that, my first win on the road, I’m so proud to be associated with these girls and thankful to have this opportunity.”
McCracken County got off to a hot start, using a pair of treys from Caroline Sivills and six first quarter points from Claire Johnson to take a 21-6 lead into the second frame.
Graves County wouldn’t go away quietly though as they strung together a 12-2 run to cut its halftime deficit to five, trailing 29-24 at the break.
The Lady Eagles would regress slightly in the third, as McCracken County took a 43-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
For the better part of the fourth, the Lady Mustangs controlled the tempo.
It wasn’t until the final four minutes of action that the Lady Eagles began to wake up and chisel away once more at the McCracken County lead.
McCracken led 47-40 in the fourth quarter, but four consecutive turnovers inside the final two minutes allowed Graves County to sneak back into the game and eventually take a 50-47 lead with just 5.7 seconds to play.
A last second 3-point heave by Sivills came up short at the final buzzer as the Lady Eagles managed to pull off the upset.
Following the Lady Mustangs fourth-quarter meltdown, head coach Scott Sivills said his team didn’t have what it took to close out the game.
“We just didn’t finish,” Sivills said. “You have to be able to finish basketball games. We didn’t do a very good job running our offense in the last two minutes of the ball game and we just didn’t do a very good job with the little things. You have to give Graves a lot of credit, they didn’t fold and they made the plays when they had to make them. I did see some really good things that we did tonight but this one is going to sting for a while.”
Graves 6 18 11 15 — 50
McCrackn 21 8 14 4 — 47
Graves: Alexander 14, Harris 8, Carter 7, Jackson 7, Whitaker 7, Thompson 4, Myatt 3.
Field goals: 18. 3-pointers: 2 (Jackson 1 and Whitaker 1). Free throws: 12-18. Reb: 28. Ast: 6. TO: 26. Fouls: 17. Record: 1-0.
McCracken: Buchanan 11, Sivills 11, Johnson 10, Daye 7, Cruse 4, Benton 2, Henderson 2.
Field goals: 17. 3-pointers: 2 (Sivills 2). Free throws: 11-17. Reb: 31. Ast: 6. TO: 30. Fouls: 19. Record: 0-1.
McCracken boys gallop past Graves
Youth was the deciding factor between the Graves County Eagles and McCracken County Mustangs on Tuesday night as the Mustangs pummeled the Eagles 70-40 at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena.
McCracken County senior guard Noah Dumas and senior forward Ian McCune shined for the Mustangs, as Dumas scored 22 points and McCune added 17 points and three rebounds.
Graves County hung tight through the first quarter of play but quickly fell behind in the second quarter, as the Mustangs took a commanding 30-14 lead into the break.
In the second half, McCracken County continued to pile it on as they outscored the Eagles 40-26 to secure the win.
Following the loss, Graves County head coach Josh Frick said his team’s youth showed against the Mustangs.
“This was just a measuring stick game,” Frick said. “We’re a young basketball team and we’re not 100%. There were times where we had three freshmen on the floor, so we’re just trying to find ourselves. We have a lot of things to work on. We have these guys again at the end of the month so we’ll see where we’re at then, it’s a process. I was pleased with the effort but McCracken is just a really good basketball team and they showed that tonight.”
Graves 8 6 13 13 — 40
McCrackn 10 20 21 19—70
Graves: Brown 10, Grant 6, N. Jones 6, Morton 6, Pigg 6, Flint 5, Treas 1.
Field goals: 16. 3-pointers: 4 (Grant 2, Flint 1 and Pigg 1). Free throws: 4-12. Reb: 22. Ast: 9. TO: 17. Fouls: 19. Record: 0-1.
McCracken: Dumas 22, I. McCune 17, J. McCune 7, Brower 6, Hart 6, Purvis 5, Blackwell 2, Bradley 2, Miller 2, Shaw 1.
Field goals: 28. 3-pointers: 2 (Dumas 2). Free throws: 12-18. Reb: 30. Ast: 7. TO: 7. Fouls: 12. Record: 1-0.
