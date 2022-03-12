This time of year, it is normal for conditions to swing back and forth between what feels like harsh winter and balmy spring.
It can happen day to day or sometimes the seasons seem to flip within a matter of two or three hours. Without awareness of the calendar and a history of where west and in time, at any moment it could be difficult to judge what season it really is.
There are entomological clues provided for us, however. Particularly during the warmer days of late, marmorated stink bugs and multicolored Asian lady beetles are apt to be there to remind us that we’re at the shank end of winter and betting on spring.
Those two insects are exotics that hail chiefly from China and nowadays are well established in America, inclusive of our region. Marmorated stink bugs were imported accidentally here, while the Asian lady beetles actually owe their initial presence on the continent from intentional import as a biological pest control. The lady beetles were introduced to help agriculture production because they feed on crop-damaging aphids.
We have native stink bugs here, but in recent times we’ve seen more out of the exotic ones, although it’s difficult to tell them apart.
The brown marmorated stinker closely resembles our native species. The Asian bug is about Â½ inch long, has that standard shield-like stink bug body shape and is colored with multiple shades of brown in a mottled pattern. It is a six-legged flying bug, but at rest or as a pedestrian its folded wings are hidden.
Keys to identification of the exotic are details: It has rounded shoulders on its abdomen (not pointy, like natives) and its legs and antennae have white bands on them.
Multicolored Asian lady beetles, meanwhile, are close lookalikes to our native ladybugs. These imports are flying bugs of about 1/3-inch long that, when they light, tuck their wings under solid-looking wing covers. Most are pumpkin orange, but colors range from yellow to red. Most are black spotted, as many as 19 spots, but the spots are faint on some and on others the spots are absent altogether.
Both the Chinese-sourced stinkbugs and the lady beetles get noticed hereabout in the fall when they appear insignificant numbers around man-made structures (like our homes) looking for cracks and crevices where they can go dormant and do a bug-style hibernation over the winter months.
Locally, it seems that the brown marmorated stink bugs rally around our quarters looking for winter lodging of their own mostly in October. There is sometimes an overlap, but the heaviest gathering of Asian lady beetles looking for hibernation digs comes in November.
Both those insects are showing up in and around our homes and other structures nowadays, but it is not because they want in. Actually, both are
activating from weeks of a deep winter snooze and they’re trying to get their motors running and get out into their warm weather habitat to do what stink bugs and lady beetles do.
A bug’s life is difficult in tha tthe end of winter and beginning of spring is a herky-jerky transition. Stinkbugs and lady beetles that have been inside your walls or in crawl spaces and such for many weeks may pop out with 60-degree temperatures one day only to greet freezing temperatures that night and 40 degrees the next day.
Those emerging insects that show up inside your home probably don’t want to be there but rather have lost their way en route from their wake-up to the great outdoors. But never fear. Neither of these species will harm you. They can’t sing. Grab either and it is not going to bite.
Both bugs when stressed can exude a tiny bit of stinky juices that make them taste bad to predators, a self-defense mechanism. (So don’t eat
them, OK?) Such fluid can stain furniture or curtains, etc., so avoid squashing them if you are trying to do a manual removal.
With either species, if you end up with a number of them inside, the recommended removal tool is a vacuum.
For what it’s worth, if either or both of these species appear nowadays, it is a reaffirmation that winter is fizzling and spring is nigh. It might not feel like it at the moment, but it is close.
- Early season anglers may be those most interested when Land Between the Lake wildlife refuges reopen to people Wednesday of next week.
After an annual closure Nov.1-March 15, a handful of refuges on Kentucky and Barkley lakes and interior LBL waterbodies will reopen to human traffic and activities on land and water. Theare as offer undisturbed feeding and loafing sanctuary for waterfowl, shorebirds, wading birds, eagles and other wildlife, but most migrant species have moved on by the March 16 reopening.
Reopening refuge areas include portions of Duncan, Smith and Rushing bays on Kentucky Lake and Fulton and Honker bays on Lake Barkley. Separated from Lake Barkley is the Long Creek Refuge at the back of Elbow Bay, another area to reopen.
Hematite and Honker lakes will reopen to fishing and boating.
- The Land Between the Lakes’ Woodlands Nature Station, now reopened for a new season, has another resident bald eagle on exhibit for visitors. The wildlife center recently obtained a 7-year-old non-releasable female eagle, a survivor of a gunshot wound that resulted in a partial wing amputation. The bird, from upstate New York, was rehabilitated by the American Eagle Foundation, which recently placed the eagle in the Nature Station’s wildlife education program.
The Nature Station’s new eagle, named Tahahente, fills a role left vacant by Artemis, a 46-year-old eagle that died of natural causes last September after representing her species to visitors at the LBL’s wildlife center for 38 years.
Woodlands Nature Station is open10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday in March but every day beginning in April.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
