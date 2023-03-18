JOPPA – While the lack of a quorum canceled a special called meeting of the Joppa-Maple Grove Board of Education on Monday, March 13, superintendent Dr. Vickie Artman took a moment to address those present.
The meeting was called for on Friday, March 10, by board members Kevin Castleman, Chris McGinness and Peggy McNeill, who were in attendance Monday. Also in attendance were 26 Joppa residents. Not in attendance were board president Danny Burnett and board member Corey Willenborg, who were both working, and board vice president Denise Meyer and board secretary Rachel Henson, who were both dealing with illnesses.
Monday’s meeting was called in response to a comment made during the Feb. 27 Massac County Unit 1 Board of Education meeting by Massac County Supervisor of Assessments Gary Hamm.
Hamm attended both board meetings that night to present information on EAV (Equalized Assessment Value) and taxes related to school annexation.
At the Unit 1 meeting, he made the statement: “If anybody wants to have a discussion, I’m happy to show them the facts, but I’m not going to be there talking emotional like Joppa school. I was there earlier and I had to have the sheriff’s department with me because I was not going to be in a hostile environment where I was going to be personally attacked and listen to somebody get emotional. I understand emotion. I get it. I had consolidation when I was a kid. I can understand people don’t like to see that stuff go away.”
With the lack of a quorum at Monday’s meeting, Artman addressed those present, first thanking them for their attendance, their caring for the community, their involvement and their wanting to know what the school board does.
Artman said part of her job is to “keep the communication line open, make sure we’re in compliance with all state mandates and curriculum, but there’s also the social side. I know the meeting tonight was called to address Mr. Hamm’s comments at Massac (board meeting). When anybody comes here and speaks in public comment during open session, you’re free to say whatever you want. As the board, superintendent and administration, we listen to you, and we want to make sure that everybody who comes is comfortable. We all do not have to have the same opinion or be in agreement, but we do respect everyone and we want you to feel free to say what needs to be said as long as it is polite and respectful.
“Mr. Hamm is a public figure and as supervisor of assessments has a lot of very valuable information to share. Because of his political stance, we want to hear the data,” Artman said, noting she has a copy of Hamm’s PowerPoint with that data.
She was asked who invited Hamm to the Feb. 27 meeting. “No one did, he just came,” she answered. “I wish he had (called). If anybody has a concern, I want to know, I want to try to alleviate any kind of discomfort or worry anyone would have.”
“Most of us didn’t know who he was,” resident Johnnie Owens said. “And you go to Massac and you talk about our community the way that you did? No. It’s uncalled for.”
Resident Pete Duley agreed with that sentiment.
Artman said Hamm’s comment “was very much not appreciated. I believe and felt it was offensive to our Joppa community.”
Artman and Barnett met with Hamm on March 2, “to sit down and talk with him about my feelings of him bringing a police officer, not calling us and talking with him about his concerns and talking about the comment that he made at the Massac Unit 1 board meeting,” she continued. “Mr. Hamm and I talked about that. Mr. Hamm has some anxiety about public crowds, and when you know you have a crowd that’s in opposition of what you believe, he was fearful it would get emotional and he was worried about the emotions. He said he wanted to get the facts out there.
“In the meeting I had with Mr. Hamm, I did ask him if he would be willing to make a public apology for his statement he made about Joppa,” Artman concluded. “He twice said he regretted making that statement. I did not get a public apology, but I did get acknowledgement that he should not have said that at the meeting. I wanted to let you all know he did say that.”
Resident Gary Sommer commented on Hamm’s Feb. 27 presentation.
“Aside from the way he did it, I think a lot of the information he’s got is very important for making your decision in what is coming up,” Sommer said. “It might be worth looking at his PowerPoint, at going back and looking at the (feasibility) studies. I know this is an emotional thing, but I feel like if you don’t look at possibly doing this, then five years down the road, you’re going to really regret it.”
•••
During the Feb. 27 board of education meetings, Hamm presented information on EAV and taxes related to school annexation.
The annexation of the entirety of the Joppa-Maple Grove school district to be made a part of the Massac Unit 1 school district is a yes-no question on the Consolidated Election ballot. In order to pass, the annexation question must be passed by voters in both the Joppa-Maple Grove school district and Massac County Unit 1 school district. The nonpartisan election will be Tuesday, April 4. Early voting is going on now through Monday, April 3, at the Massac County Clerk’s Office.
During his presentation to the Unit 1 board, Hamm acknowledged the “whole issue with school annexation and taxes going to be higher is very complex. I’m not here to take anyone’s side on anything, I’m just here to give facts. I want to make it very clear — Anybody who says the tax rate is going to go up (if annexation is approved) is wrong. It could drop as much as 1%. And that’s huge.”
Hamm said while discussions revolve around EAV, which is the property’s market value minus exemptions, it is the tax levy, or the amount of revenue a taxing district wants to raise through property taxes, that needs to be considered.
“Did you levy more money, yes or no? In the case of Joppa, they did not,” he said. “Joppa has a very small jurisdiction within their school district. Back in 2019, they had a $31 million base. By the time we get to 2025 — with the closure of EEI and the agreement that was agreed upon by all the taxing districts involved — that EAV will go down to $21,575,000 more or less.”
He explained it by using a pie graph.
“EEI was paying about one-third. EEI is no longer paying this, so that burden is shifted to the rest of the taxpayers,” he said. “The more value you have on your property, the more assessments you have out there, the more taxes you’re going to pay.”
As the EAV goes down to $21 million by 2025, Hamm explained if the Joppa-Maple Grove school board tries to make up the difference through the tax levy, “they’ll struggle to get much more than $1 million going forward” because of PTELL (Property Tax Extension Limitation Law). And this year’s 4.2% tax rate “jumps up to 5.9%.”
For Massac Unit 1, the tax base is about $146 million, “a far cry from Joppa’s $21 million. You see where some of this information gets misleading because you’re dealing with small numbers versus large numbers,” Hamm said.
Massac’s levy is at approximately $7.6 million, meaning the tax rate goes from 5% to 5.2%.
“Had you guys consolidated in 2019, your total levy of 7-point-something based on a consolidated EAV of $171 million would be 4.4%, very appealing to taxpayers,” Hamm said.
Hamm noted that while “everybody’s putting their hats” on Vistra’s plans to transform the EEI site into a renewable energy hub, “there’s a couple problems,” including the life span of the batteries and whether or not they are personal property. The property discussion is now before the state legislature because “in Illinois, we do not assess personal property,” he said.
Hamm advised both boards and the public to contact State Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) to find out “where the legislation is and what they’re doing.” He also encouraged them to contact him with any questions they have on the effects of annexation to the EAV.
“I give the information based on my resources. I’m only interested in facts. And if anybody wants to have a discussion, I’m happy to show them the facts,” Hamm said.
•••
On Thursday, March 2, Hamm called the Planet to make a comment on the Feb. 27 meetings: “As a public official, I don’t want to be in a situation that could be hostile and is volatile. I didn’t go there to change anybody’s mind. I’m not here to take sides. I wanted to make sure I put the facts out there so that people could see what’s going to happen. If they choose not to listen, that’s up to them. But I want to be on record to say, this is what will happen.”
On Tuesday, March 14, Hamm called the Planet to comment on references made during Monday’s meeting about his March 2 meeting with Artman and Burnett.
“Vickie had questions regarding my presentation and the information,” Hamm said. “... Danny never spoke. I answered questions. I give everybody an opportunity if they have questions to come talk to me, and she did.”
The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, in the JHS library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.