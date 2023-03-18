J-MG BOARD MEETING_PHOTO

Superintendent Dr. Vickie Artman addresses the 26 people who attended a special called meeting of the Joppa-Maple Grove Unit District 38 school board on Monday, March 13. The meeting itself was canceled because of a lack of quorum.

 TERRA TEMPLE | The Planet

JOPPA – While the lack of a quorum canceled a special called meeting of the Joppa-Maple Grove Board of Education on Monday, March 13, superintendent Dr. Vickie Artman took a moment to address those present.

The meeting was called for on Friday, March 10, by board members Kevin Castleman, Chris McGinness and Peggy McNeill, who were in attendance Monday. Also in attendance were 26 Joppa residents. Not in attendance were board president Danny Burnett and board member Corey Willenborg, who were both working, and board vice president Denise Meyer and board secretary Rachel Henson, who were both dealing with illnesses.

