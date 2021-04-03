EDDYVILLE — Lakes Area Baseball & Softball (LABS) is a western Kentucky sports league that incorporates seven counties, 73 teams, six divisions, 12 games, and at least 700 kids. Thirty umpires are signed to officiate the 2021 season.
“The numbers are going down every year, and that’s high school on down,” said Lafe Riggs, umpire assigner for LABS. “The kids these days aren’t playing ball like they used to in the past.”
Riggs is in charge of recruiting, training and assigning umpires to officiate in Livingston, Lyon, Crittenden, Trigg, Dawson, Webster and Caldwell counties for LABS. These separate communities converged, and for the past four years, it has been LABS.
All of the communities host home games and travel during playoffs. Each team is scheduled to play 12 games. LABS youth league players range from 8 to 12 years old.
LABS games are scheduled during the week — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Weekends are reserved for travel leagues.
Riggs said it’s easier to find someone to coach than it is to find someone who wants to umpire.
“I am not going to put them into a hostile environment starting out,” Riggs said.
Riggs understands that several factors are contributing to the decline in umpires. The primary conflicts are fan conduct, pay and stress level.
Although Riggs prefers people who are familiar with the sport, no experience is necessary to umpire.
At 15, Riggs began umpiring, and for the past 10 years, he has signed umpires for LABS and high school sports.
“This is probably the least amount of high school umpires we’ve had in our region, ever. There’s a need in every sport,” Riggs said. Officiating, in general, has become more difficult to manage.
The local talent has flourished. He has witnessed many teenage athletes remain involved in the sport they play and admire, Riggs said.
Western Kentucky college and high school athletes are the primary umpires for LABS. Riggs said a handful might make the transition into another sport, but the younger umpires tend to stick to one sport.
In all his time in the business, he has seldom witnessed local umpires officiate professionally.
Currently, the season is starting with 30 or so umpires. Riggs said he needs at least another 20 umpires to properly officiate the season.
The season starts in May and runs until July, which is when playoff games begin.
Kaelyn Conger is a Lyon County High School athlete who also umpires. She received an athletic scholarship and will be attending Quincy University.
Last year Conger umpired for the first time, and she plans to umpire for the 2021 season. Conger has no difficulty with going to school, playing softball and umpiring.
She loves softball and baseball. At 5, Conger started playing tee-ball. She also has friends who umpire with her.
“The fans can sometimes get a little rowdy, and I think the pay is pretty good,” Conger said. “I think that it’s a great experience and you’ll really see the love of the game from a child’s perspective again.”
Interested umpires can visit the Lakes Area Baseball & Softball Facebook page for more information.
