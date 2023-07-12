OWENSBORO — The labor shortage that hit American businesses after the 2020 pandemic won’t go away soon, Seema Sheth, senior vice president and regional executive of the Louisville Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, told the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Rooster Booster Breakfast on Thursday.

Economists knew that the worker shortage was coming, she said, because the baby boom generation — born between 1946 and 1964 — was the largest in history.

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In