Labor Day weekend means many people are celebrating the holiday with a trip out of town.
AAA expects highways to be busier compared to Labor Day 2022.
To make your holiday travel a little easier, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is pausing construction.
As many of you buckle in for one last summer trip, other travelers have the same idea.
Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said traffic starts to back up with extra drivers.
“I don’t think it’s as big a travel day maybe as it used to be, but there’s still enough travel out there to make a difference,” Todd said.
Ongoing construction can slow things down even more.
“For the most part, we try to drop all of our work zones that we possibly can to prepare for Labor Day travel or for any holiday travel,” Todd said.
Lane restrictions on Lone Oak Road in McCracken County have been lifted until Tuesday.
Others, like on the Purchase Parkway, will remain in place.
“There are some barrier walls through there for the bridge work. Those lane restrictions will have to stay up. But right now the Purchase Parkway is, the traffic numbers are somewhat lower than I-24, so it’s not as big a deal to have a work zone there,” Todd said.
On your way home, expect traffic to peak again Monday morning.
Experts suggest hitting the road after 7 p.m. and checking your vehicle for a smooth drive home.
“Your coolant in your car. Make sure you check your oil. Check your air pressure in your tires. Just those basic kind of things,” Todd said.
Also, make sure to fill up.
According to AAA, gas prices are pretty even with this time last year.
Kentucky’s averaging $3.49 a gallon, with our neighboring states like Missouri and Tennessee being a few cents cheaper.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be patrolling the streets as usual this holiday weekend.
Sheriff Ryan Norman urges drivers to plan ahead and drive with caution.
