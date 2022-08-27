With Labor Day approaching in less than 10 days, the Western Kentucky Labor Day Committee, made up of local labor union members and other volunteers, is prepping for the 47th annual Labor Day Parade in downtown Paducah.

This year’s parade will be the first since 2019, with COVID-19 concerns canceling the parade for the last two years. The Labor Day committee is also hosting a Labor Day Celebration at Carson Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 5 following the parade, with free family-friendly activities scheduled and vendors available for folks to purchase food and drinks.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In