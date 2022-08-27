With Labor Day approaching in less than 10 days, the Western Kentucky Labor Day Committee, made up of local labor union members and other volunteers, is prepping for the 47th annual Labor Day Parade in downtown Paducah.
This year’s parade will be the first since 2019, with COVID-19 concerns canceling the parade for the last two years. The Labor Day committee is also hosting a Labor Day Celebration at Carson Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 5 following the parade, with free family-friendly activities scheduled and vendors available for folks to purchase food and drinks.
Labor Day Parade Coordinator David Yates said this year’s parade is taking its traditional route up Broadway, with the parade starting at Broadway and Second Street and continuing on Broadway to 17th Street. The parade festivities will start around 9:30 a.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 5. Yates said the parade should last about an hour.
The Labor Day Parade usually attracts about 20 floats from local unions, businesses and other supporters from the community, Yates said.
While many may see Labor Day as signaling the end of summer, or just another day off from school or work, Yates said the meaning behind Labor Day is more than that.
“A lot of people think it’s just a given. It’s not a given. This has been earned by a lot of people that give up a lot of time and a lot of sacrifices to get the benefits we have today in our work society, like the eight-hour work day and all of the OSHA and safety guidelines we have now,” Yates said.
At the Labor Day Celebration at Carson Park, there will be family-friendly activities available such as the Lone Oak Lions Club train and inflatable bounce houses for kids to enjoy. There will also be live music from performers like Tony Logue Band, Midlife Crisis, Jordan Skoda & the Damwrights and Six String Circus, along with vendors selling food, drinks and snacks at Carson Park.
Yates said back in the day, the West Kentucky Labor Day Celebration used to be a weekend-long affair. While festivities are only scheduled for Labor Day this year, Yates said the committee is planning to have multiple activities at the Carson Park Celebration in hopes that folks will come out to celebrate Labor Day and that there would be interest in expanding Labor Day festivities to stretch into the weekend in the future.
All of the festivities are free and open to the public, and are funded through donations local labor unions make to the Labor Day Committee, according to Yates.
There will also be raffle tickets for sale at the celebration at Carson Park, with proceeds benefitting the Labor Day Committee.
