The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Tuesday that it's scheduled a public information meeting to update residents on final plans for reconstruction of U.S. 641 from U.S. 62 at Eddyville to the Caldwell-Crittenden County Line at Fredonia.
According to KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat, the meeting on the U.S. 641 Connect Project will be done in an open house format.
"While we will be sharing the final alignment for this project, there are opportunities for improvements," Poat said, in a news release. "We continue to need public input to help tweak some things to produce the best project possible. Our meetings on this project have been well attended and productive, so we would like to continue that with the participation in this meeting."
According to KYTC, the public meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., CDT, Tuesday, July 11 at the Fredonia Cumberland Presbyterian Church Activities Building at 303 Cassidy Avenue in Fredonia. Poat noted that the open house format allows attendees to come and go at their convenience to view various exhibits, talk to KYTC representatives, ask questions about the project, and provide feedback.
The U.S. 641 Connect design team will be available to answer questions and get additional input, according to the news release.
A form will be available to make it easier to provide written comments at the meeting. Comments may be submitted by mail before Aug. 15 to Kyle Poat, P.E., KYTC District 1 Office, 5501 Kentucky Dam Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Anyone who is unable to attend the meeting may call 270-898-2431, to make an appointment to come by the District 1 Office at 5501 Kentucky Dam Road in Paducah to review displays and make comments. The office is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., CT, with comments accepted until Aug. 15. Information will also be available online after the meeting date at 641connect.com.
All written comments will become part of the official meeting record. Once compiled, the meeting record and supporting documentation will be made available for review and copying only after an Open Records Request has been submitted and approved.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if anyone has a disability and requires assistance, please notify Poat no later than July 10. Call 270-898-2431, or mail request to the KYTC District 1 Office.
