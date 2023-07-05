The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Tuesday that it's scheduled a public information meeting to update residents on final plans for reconstruction of U.S. 641 from U.S. 62 at Eddyville to the Caldwell-Crittenden County Line at Fredonia.

According to KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat, the meeting on the U.S. 641 Connect Project will be done in an open house format.

