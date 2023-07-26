The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Tuesday that a contractor plans an extended closure of KY 724/Woodville Road in western McCracken County starting on Wednesday.
According to a KYTC news release, KY 724/Woodville Road will be closed at mile point 1.03 and mile point 1.52 to allow bridge deck overlay and maintenance work on two bridges that cross Massac Creek. This is along the section of Woodville Road where KY 724 and KY 725 overlap between Bradford Road and Steel Road east of the Heath community.
