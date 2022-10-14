A Trigg County intersection at US 68-KY 139 has fallen from 32 police-reported crashes over two years to three collisions.
The intersection saw four deaths, 11 injuries and 19 property damage incidents from 2018-20, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported, before they installed a Restricted Crossing U-Turn (R-cut).
Since its completion, 23 months of crash data show no fatalities and one injury crash.
For those confused, R-cuts replace four-way intersections with several smaller side roads — letting drivers navigate without risking collision from three other lanes.
“A lot of people sit there at a regular four-lane intersection and ask, ‘Okay, can I make it across all four lanes if I gun it,’” said Keith Todd, KYTC District 1 Public Information Officer. “The R-cut allows you to make three smaller decisions … You’re not taking that chance of being involved in one of those horrific T-bone crashes that cause more fatalities, whereas crashes with R-cuts are usually less severe.”
Research shows R-cuts can reduce crashes by 54 percent. KYTC should have 39 R-cuts in service by the end of 2023, with 11 in District 1.
Accruing meaningful data takes time, but Todd said the US 68-KY 139 R-cut showed “the most significant safety improvement” aside from the US 641-KY 402 intersection in Hardin, Marshall County, which last year fell from two injuries and one fatality to four minor crashes.
Last year, Graves County had an R-cut installed at US 45-KY 408, where KYTC data shows one injury crash in the past year compared to 36 collisions in the five prior. On average, 14,900 vehicles daily travel through the intersection.
When the intersection had a traffic signal, Fristoe’s Market used to share security camera videos on social media of frequent collisions.
“Of course, they haven’t captured video of many crashes since the R-cut was installed,” Todd said.
Brittany Potter, Fristoe’s Market Manager, told The Sun wrecks have significantly diminished.
“It was only one as soon as it got finished, and it was a fender bender,” Potter said. “They still had some of the lanes shut down, and I think (the driver) didn’t know what to do. I don’t even think the cars got messed up, but as far as any major wrecks, we haven’t seen one.”
Before the intersection, she said, “I’ve been here seven or eight years. They were all really bad, I mean real bad.” She referenced one case of a semi hitting a jeep, with both vehicles flipping offroad. “All the wrecks that happened were awful wrecks.”
Todd said each project could cost upward of $1 million.
“You’re adding an extra turn lane in the median for each direction … You’re adding quite a bit of asphalt and then, of course, the concrete work and signage,” he said.
In McCracken County, an R-cut at the US 45-KY 1288 intersection — outside Community Christian Academy on Lebanon Church Road — showed reduced crashes. The area sees about 13,600 vehicles daily.
District 1 is getting four additional R-cuts: one in Murray on US 641 at Paschall Truck Lines, Inc., scheduled for end-of-year completion, and three along the US 641 Construction Corridor between Murray and Hazel sometime next year.
“Back when we first had meetings, there were people skeptical about the R-cuts as a safety feature. Since then, we’ve had a few calls, anecdotally, saying, ‘Hey, now that we see how it’s working, we like it,’” Todd said. “That’s kind of the bottom line for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.