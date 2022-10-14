A Trigg County intersection at US 68-KY 139 has fallen from 32 police-reported crashes over two years to three collisions.

The intersection saw four deaths, 11 injuries and 19 property damage incidents from 2018-20, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported, before they installed a Restricted Crossing U-Turn (R-cut).

