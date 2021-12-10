The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced that a $17.3 million project is set to begin sometime around Dec. 13 in Caldwell and Trigg counties. Westbound Interstate 24 traffic will shift as a result.
The shift will move the one-lane of westbound traffic to the reconstructed westbound roadway while finish work continues along the work zone, according to KYTC officials.
The work zone runs from the 55.5 to 65.5 mile markers in Trigg and Caldwell counties.
“The traffic shift will provide improved westbound traffic flow in time for the Christmas holiday driving period. It also will allow the contractor to start removing a centerline barrier wall that has separated eastbound and westbound traffic while two-way traffic has been running on the eastbound side of I-24,” KYTC District 1 Chief District Engineer Kyle Poat said, in a news release.
The work zone will have two load width restrictions in place. There will be a 12-foot load width restriction for westbound traffic and a 15-foot load width restriction for eastbound traffic.
The westbound traffic restriction will be effective to allow for the westbound traffic shift completion. The eastbound traffic restriction will remain in place to allow for the barrier wall removal.
KYTC advises motorists to follow work zone restrictions. A 55 mph speed limit is strictly enforced and there is enhanced police presence.
Hall Contracting of Kentucky is the prime contractor on the project. They along with KYTC District 1 will provide a notice announcing a timeline for the project.
Once the westbound traffic shift is completed, the contractor will have several weeks of ongoing finish work.
