Construction in a heavily trafficked area of Paducah continues — Kentucky 994/Old Mayfield Road. Construction started about two months ago to fix drainage issues that caused constant potholes.
People in the area can expect smooth roads after the two-week delay. Construction is expected to conclude at the end of July. Engineers took another look at the area about a week ago and realized there was still a drainage issue. The project also experienced weather delays.
Larenda Johnson, who lives in the area, has been hearing the sounds of construction in her neighborhood for weeks. She’s lived in the neighborhood since she was a child.
“That very first house before any of these were built, down through here, that was my mom and dad’s house, and I lived down there and then went to California,” she said.
She came back to take care of her dad, and even though he’s since died, the neighborhood will always be home.
“It’s quiet, and the people are all nice,” she said. Johnson is one of many excited for the completion of the construction project along Old Mayfield Road.
“It used to have the biggest potholes there, and when all of these guys came off work at 3 a.m., they would go over and they would be hitting it, and it would just be ‘boom,’ ‘boom,’ ‘boom.’ I was glad to get rid of that hole,” she said.
Keith Todd, a spokesman with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, explained what crews have done so far.
“We came in, we put in a new curb and gutter, and we’re putting in 10 inches of reinforced concrete pavement there. And we think that, that will make some of the issues we’ve had with potholes and rough roads through here, we’re hoping a lot of that will go away,” Todd said.
He said KYTC is taking the time to make sure the project is done right. “The whole goal is to end up with a road that the residents through here can be proud of, and then also to provide services for a long time,” he said.
