“The whole goal is to end up with a road that the residents through here can be proud of, and then also to provide services for a long time,” said Keith Todd, with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, regarding road work done in the area of Old Mayfield Road.

Construction in a heavily trafficked area of Paducah continues — Kentucky 994/Old Mayfield Road. Construction started about two months ago to fix drainage issues that caused constant potholes.

People in the area can expect smooth roads after the two-week delay. Construction is expected to conclude at the end of July. Engineers took another look at the area about a week ago and realized there was still a drainage issue. The project also experienced weather delays.

